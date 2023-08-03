“My son was born dead in hospital”, the report of the horror in the delivery room

Nadia Palazzolo 3 August 2023

His name must have been Roman. Mom Rosa, dad Silvano and his little sisters were waiting for him. At home everything was ready: crib and layette. Grandparents and uncles only asked to meet him. Instead Romano died on the day he was supposed to be born. The tragedy took place on the night between 26 and 27 July at the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Crotone. The family members, defended by the lawyers Ivan Ierardi and Tiziano Saporito, filed a complaint and the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation. Fourteen suspects among doctors and hospital staff, a duty. The autopsy on the child’s body was also carried out on the afternoon of Wednesday 2 August, but the results will only be available in ninety days.

The story of mother Rosa and her baby begins on July 24th. Rosa has passed the 41st week of gestation, she leaves her home in Petilia Policastro for the scheduled hospitalization at the San Giovanni di Crotone hospital. She is monitored and on the evening of July 26 labor begins, the contractions are increasingly strong but the baby is not born. Many hours of pain and attempts to give birth to the baby spontaneously followed. It’s night when the situation worsens, Rosa is rushed to the operating room. Too late, the baby’s heart stops beating. The baby is pronounced dead. Mom will return home without that long-awaited son.

This is the sequence of events. What happened during the long hours of labor and whether the death of the newborn is the result of a medical error will be the judiciary to ascertain. The family now asks to know the truth and have justice.

Stillborn baby in the delivery room: the complaint of the parents

Rosa’s husband has been with her from the beginning, in the complaint presented to the carabinieri and that Today.it has viewed tells of a situation that has become convulsive. According to what was put on paper, the exhausted wife would have asked to be subjected to a caesarean section but the doctors would have opted for natural birth. She requested a caesarean made several times seeing that the induction did not have the desired effect. Always “No” the answer. After hours of stubborn attempts at a natural birth there was no expulsion of the fetus. The doctors would have only forcibly extracted the head. But not only. According to what was reported by her husband, the passage of the woman from the labor room to the operating block would have taken place without protection. The man says that while he was in the corridor, he saw the doctors and nurses pass by pushing their partner’s stretcher, the child’s head visible. The staff allegedly used “a public lift through an unsanitized waiting area”.

Then another excruciating wait ended with the worst news: the death of the child. However, family members say, there is no explanation. Without answers that they are now asking the judiciary. The deputy prosecutor Pasquale Festa has opened a file for manslaughter with 14 suspects. The first answers will come from the autopsy, but it will be necessary to wait 90 days. In the meantime, the pain of a family that asks for justice remains.

(Today.it tried to contact the hospital, without success, ed)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

