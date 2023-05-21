In Valledupar they found a dead man with blows to the face

With blows to the face and a shoulder wound caused by a firearm, the lifeless body of José Antonio Aragón Pacheco, 34, was found early on Saturday, May 20, in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood of Valledupar. .

According to the report delivered by the authorities, the victim was lying on the public road next to a black motorcycle, with MKV-64F plates, for which reason the hypothesis that it could be a traffic accident was initially handled; however, after the work of removing the body, they noticed the signs of violence.

The body of José Antonio Aragón Pacheco was transferred to the morgue of the Institute of Legal Medicine in the capital of Cesar.

The authorities began investigation work to clarify this fact.

HOMICIDE IN MARIANGOLA

In isolated incidents, in the El Carmen neighborhood of the Mariangola corregimiento, Valledupar jurisdiction, Daniel Alfonso Romero, 30 years old, was murdered.

The victim, who was engaged in various trades, was killed with several gunshot wounds to the head. The authorities mentioned that the motives for this fact are the subject of investigation.