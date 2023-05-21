Let’s get to know our province: Gonzanamá canton – breaking latest news

Leonardo Chamba H.

Continuation (II). Prominent figures. Manuel de Jesús León Andrade: he was born in Gonzanamá around 1880, his parents being Dr. Juan León and Mrs. Rosario Andrade, he was the firstborn of three brothers; he graduated with a doctorate in jurisprudence from UNL; he returned to his native land and in the year 1930 he organized the first Road Committee in Gonzanamá in favor of the construction of the Catamayo-Gonzanamá-Cariamanga-Sozoranga-Macará highway; He planned patriotic mingas for a few years, until he achieved the opening of seven kilometers of carriageway from Gonzanamá to the current Colca hacienda, in the direction of Catamayo; This effort by the people of Gonzano was a preponderant factor for the central government to declare this highway a Work of National Interest and subsequently order the allocation of resources for the preparation of studies and execution of the highway, currently converted into the most important in the south. Ecuadorian (gonzanama.gob.ec).

Manuel Agustín Aguirre Ríos: he was the son of Agustín Aguirre and Antonia Ríos; He was born on July 12, 1903 in the jurisdiction of the Changaimina parish, Gonzanamá canton; he studied primary and secondary school in the city of Loja; in 1921 he entered the Faculty of Jurisprudence at the UNL and continued in Quito, graduating as a lawyer in 1931 at the Central University of Ecuador (UCE); he returned to Loja and dedicated himself to journalism and the practice of Law; later, he settled with his family in Quito, where he began his teaching work as a professor at the Mejía National Institute and at the UCE; in 1942 he was the first dean of the UCE Faculty of Economic Sciences, a position he held until 1950; he was part of the Constituent Assembly as Functional Representative of the Workers, being elected First Vice President of the Assembly; at that same time the Ecuadorian Socialist Party (PSE), led by him, and the Communist Party (PCE) formed the Confederation of Workers of Ecuador (CTE), becoming economic and legal adviser; in 1969 he returned to higher education, being elected Rector of the Central University; he passed away in Quito on September 15, 1992 at the advanced age of 89 (R. Valarezo).

Luz Victoria Herrera Sánchez: she was born in the city of Gonzanamá on March 13, 1920, the daughter of Felipe Herrera and Eloísa Sánchez; she married Professor Luis Fernando Velasteguí Unda, with whom she fathered six children; She entered the 18 de Noviembre public school for girls in the city of Loja, culminating in the La Inmaculada private school; she followed the secondary level at the Bernardo Valdivieso school; He completed his higher studies at the UNL, obtaining the title of Bachelor and then Doctor and Lawyer of the Republic on April 14, 1964. He began his teaching activity in 1942 at the Lautaro Vicente Loaiza fiscal school, continued at the Gabriela Mistral school from Catamayo, the Paltas de Catacocha National School, the José Ángel Palacio school in Loja, the director of the Policarpa Salvatierra del Carchi school, the Miguel Riofrío school, the 18 de Noviembre school and the 27 de Febrero school; she has exercised the following functions: Provincial Supervisor of Education of the city of Loja, Attorney of the Regional 7 of the IESS of Loja and Zamora Chinchipe and Provincial Delegate of the IECE; she passed away in Loja on March 6, 2016.

Ismael Enrique Betancourt: he was born in Gonzanamá and is the only son of the appreciated Gonzanameña lady Mrs. Rosa Eufemia Betancourt; He studied elementary school in his homeland, secondary schools at the Normal Eloy Alfaro de Cariamanga and Bernardo Valdivieso de Loja schools; he graduated with a degree in Educational Sciences from UNL, later he specialized in Physics in the Republic of Chile; he was a professor of Biophysics at the UNL School of Medicine; He taught at the Bernardo Valdivieso experimental school, having held the position of Vice Chancellor of the daytime section, until his retirement in 2001; In 1979 he founded the newspaper Crónica de la Tarde, today Crónica, with other Loja intellectuals, a company in which he provides his services as Manager until today, contributing in a special way to the progress of his native land (gonzanama.gob .ec).