NBA Playoff: Game 3 between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets

The Western Conference final moves to California for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James and his companions lost the first two matches in Colorado in the sprint, but are unbeaten in the playoffs within the walls of the Crypto.com Arena (ball of two at 2:30 Italian time).

The Nuggets with a win would put a series mortgage on the series.

Almost complete teams, with only Mo Bamba in the pits for the yellow-purples.

Nell’ultimo injury report is defined as probable the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but both will be on the field regularly.