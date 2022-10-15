Home News In Vico the protagonist is the red spotted, awarded to the breeders
VALCHIUSA. Nine breeders from Valchiusello who in Vico (Valchiusa) exhibited their best cattle of the red spotted breed on Saturday at the exhibition organized by the municipal administration. Among the exhibitors, together with the historical margari faithful to the appointment, some young people in their first experience with the centuries-old exhibition. In the presence of the jury made up of experts Edmondo Favetto and Gianni Bordetto, as well as the veterinarian Mauro Pecoraro, the animals were put on display by their respective owners as well as by the inevitable helpers. These are the award-winning breeders who excelled in the categories provided: Teodora Tocco (breeding bulls and pregnant heifers), Stefano Volpe (breeding bulls), Alessia Mazzurana (breeding heifers) and Pier Giorgio Giacchetto (pregnant or lactating cows). The organizers had provided exhibitors with a contribution of 15 euros for each item on display, up to a maximum of 15 pieces. An incentive that meant that around a hundred items were presented at the show. Numerous, especially among young people, the enthusiasts who closely followed the event which ended with a lunch that involved breeders and supporters. Songs finally preceded the return to the countries of origin. After the stop imposed by the pandemic, the review was revived in its autumn guise last October. Following the invitation of the breeders, eager to show off the best heads of their farms, the municipal administration had organized it by making significant changes to the contributions and prizes to breeders.

