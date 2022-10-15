Andrea Sottil has everything in mind, where the Udinese coach is not only planning the strategy to challenge Lazio, but also considers the need to broaden his knowledge indispensable, bringing “his” creature to probe its limits to consolidate it. certainties, giving it new perspectives.

REQUESTS

A mental predisposition that cannot only be limited to “The we and not the ego wins”, the motto that Sottil has included in the locker room, but which seeks an even higher step in the development of interpretation, taking for granted the availability of the single now acquired.

Premise to explain that if on the one hand Sottil could reduce Udinese in defense of that Rodrigo Becao by now recovered from muscle fatigue, but not yet back in the group, on the other hand the coach will ask his team for a game of great personality, aware that Lazio should possibly be kept on sixty meters because it becomes deadly when its artists up front paint assists and combinations close to the area, and that to do so it will require a great dribble in the face of Milinkovic & co and therefore in the biancoceleste half.

TEMPTATIONS

That’s why, never like this time, Sottil could change the face of the median, or rather, start with different conditions compared to the last two outings with Verona and Atalanta. For the above plan, two midfielder with a casual dribble would be needed as done with Roma, when Sottil surprised everyone by throwing Arslan and Samardzic into the starting eleven, leaving Lovric and Makengo on the bench. The plan succeeded, Udinese dribbled in the face of Roma, inviting them to aggression which then went “empty”, thus imposing personality and a medium-high center of gravity. The work was facilitated by Udogie’s opening goal and then completed in the second half, when Lovric and Makengo brought mastic, guaranteeing cover and restarts.

COMPROMISE

It is difficult to risk a “copy and paste” of the median one, but from here to guess a qualitative change, with perhaps Arslan the owner where there has always been a sentence for Lazio with the two goals trimmed (on the five of the Turkish in black and white) to the Olympic in the last two years, or with an exponentially growing Samardzic, capable of attracting the attention of Cataldi and Vecino, there is everything.

Also because the “little game” did well in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo – coincidentally the last opponent to line up “four” behind and “three” in the middle as Lazio will be -, which was dominated in the first half by the Juventus midfielder supported by Pereyra and Udogie on the outside, with Walace in the middle and Lovric and Arslan on the inside. It is true that on that occasion Udinese went to the interval under a goal, but built several chances to take the lead, inhibiting the black-green dribble.

CONFIRM

Sottil is thinking of all this, who also yesterday tried various tactical solutions behind closed doors. Should Becao not make it, then it is obvious to expect the same anti-Dea defense, with Nehuen Perez on the right, Bijol and Ebosse on the left in front of Silvestri, while in attack Beto is the favorite over Isaac Success, with Deulofeu, to complete the tandem. –

© breaking latest news