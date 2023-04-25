Home » In Yopal, the term to present documents in a housing call is increased by 5 days – news
In Yopal, the term to present documents in a housing call is increased by 5 days – news

On World Malaria Day (Malaria), the Casanare Health Secretariat pointed out that, so far in 2023, 11 cases of this disease have been reported in the department, which correspond to the municipalities of Yopal (6). , Orocué (2), Villanueva (2) and Tauramena (1).

For the previous year, the referent of the vector-borne diseases program, Consuelo Urrego, indicated that “11 cases were reported, which means that by 2023 the cases of this disease could increase. The cases of the previous year were reported in the municipalities of Yopal, Paz de Ariporo, Villanueva, Aguazul, Hato Corozal, Sabanalarga and Trinidad”.

In the department, the area where this disease occurs most frequently is the Caño Mochuelo Indigenous Reservation, in the municipalities of Hato Corozal and Paz de Ariporo, so it is important that indigenous communities participate in the health brigades that They are constantly ahead.

According to the Pan American Health Organization: “Malaria (or malaria) is a disease caused by a parasite of the genus Plasmodium, which is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Only the genus Anopheles transmits malaria. Symptoms may include fever, vomiting, headache, chills, and sweating.”

It should be noted that malaria is a potentially fatal disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Malaria is still present in more than 80 countries, causing more than 240 million infections each year and 627,000 deaths a year worldwide.

Several countries such as China, El Salvador, Argentina, Algeria, Paraguay, Uzbekistan, among others, have managed to eliminate it.

The way to prevent malaria is by eliminating breeding sites for Anopheles mosquitoes, using nets, long-sleeved clothing, and repellents.

When presenting the symptoms of the disease, a doctor should be consulted immediately for diagnosis and timely treatment.

Source: Government of Casanare

