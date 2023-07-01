Inauguration of the path of Dacauville of Ligonchio (Re) – Environment

Over sixty people, authorities, guides and journalists met yesterday at Ligonchio for the inauguration of the path (ex Cai 633) which stands on the route of the spectacular railway Decauvillebuilt starting from 1915, to serve the construction of the hydroelectric plant and hydroelectric basins, in the direction of Tarlanda – Presa Alta.

“The National Park has been managing this route by Enel Green Power, which we thank, taking steps to restore it in compliance with the environmental protection mission it has – commented Fausto Giovanelli, president of the Apennine National Park addressing the participants who walked all 2.5 km of the route in the morning -. We now appeal to the many tourists, walkers and trekking lovers with an invitation to be cautious but, also, not to miss the opportunity to discover this path which is on a par with others Swiss and French models. It comfortably connects Tarlanda with Presa Alta, but also a century of history, between the generations who built it and the people who now use it”. The recovery was possible thanks to interventions for 178,000 euros (with funding from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security) designed by the engineer Filippo Dallagiacoma.

Massimo Sessego, head of the Central-North hydroelectric area of ​​Enel Green Power commented: “The collaboration with the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine National Park is confirmed once again to share initiatives that lead to enhancing and intercepting, for the benefit of the community, neighboring and abandoned areas from an operational point of view, but of great historical and environmental significance”.

“An important recovery – commented Franco Baccini, councilor of the Municipality of Ventasso – at the service of our territory. Enel’s presence was and remains strategic for the Ligonchio district”. Arianna Garofolin, environmental hiking guide of the Park, illustrated some peculiarities of the path: “It was built by local craftsmen overlooking the Ozola; at the end of the path in Presa Alta there was a traditional restaurant serving the workers of the construction site of the basin ; in some sections the tracks of the time are still visible as well as a valuable native flora and streams and springs. Being a route serving an ancient railway, with very little difference in height and immersed in centuries-old beech woods, it is particularly suitable for candidacy for a future certification for therapeutic forest sessions by Cnr and Cai”.

