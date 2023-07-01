China Radio and Television Launches National Network Upgrades in Digital Empowerment Conference

China Radio and Television Launches National Network Upgrade at Digital Empowerment Conference

Beijing – The China Radio and Television Digital Empowerment Conference was held on June 30, showcasing the latest advancements in the country’s radio and television network capabilities. The conference, guided by the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television and hosted by China Radio and Television Group, saw the attendance of influential figures in the industry and government officials.

Key attendees at the event included Cao Shumin, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Xiaowei, Party Secretary and Director of the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television; and Xu Lijing, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of People’s Daily. Additional participants included representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China Disabled Persons’ Federation, China Publishing Group, China Mobile, and the Beijing Municipal Government.

During the conference, the launch ceremony of the China Radio and Television National Fixed Voice Service Network, the National Internet Backbone Network (CBNET), and the National Content Integrated Broadcasting Control Platform took place. These developments mark a significant upgrade in radio and television network capabilities since the introduction of 5G network services, signifying the network’s ability to carry national culture.

Yang Xiaowei emphasized the importance of this upgrade, stating that it represents progress in the integrated development of national cable TV networks and radio and television’s 5G construction. He stressed the need to align with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on “developing a smart radio and television network” and build a reliable, manageable, and controllable network with propaganda culture and comprehensive information service characteristics. This will enable the fulfilment of diverse cultural needs and strengthen the role of the main ideological channel as the primary front.

Furthermore, Xiaowei called for the utilization of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and metaverse to support the digitalization of the ideology and cultural sectors. He highlighted the importance of innovation in business formats, creating a favorable ecosystem for digital empowerment, and providing secure private network services to accelerate Chinese-style modernization.

The conference’s theme, “keeping integrity and innovation, and joining hands,” was discussed comprehensively by Song Qizhu, Chairman of China Radio and Television. Qizhu outlined the mission of radio and television in the era of digitalization and emphasized the need for collaboration across the industrial chain to create a new ecosystem of digital empowerment. This collaboration is vital for the construction of cultural power, cyber power, and digital China.

During the conference, strategic cooperation agreements were signed between the Art Development Center of the Ministry of Radio, Television, Culture and Tourism of China, CETC, China Publishing Group, China Film Group, China Network Audiovisual Association, Alibaba, Huawei, ZTE, H3C, Tencent, Lenovo, Mango TV, iQiyi, Youku, Douyin, Kuaishou, and other partners.

The conference served as a platform for leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and share their vision for the future of China‘s radio and television landscape. The event showcased China‘s commitment to digitalization and its efforts to shape a robust network capable of meeting the evolving needs of its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

