Inauguration of the recreational green space at the Mohammed VI Hospital for Mental Health and Mental Illness, and the performance of the play “Adam”

In parallel with the celebrations of the World Health Day, which falls on April 07, organized under the slogan “Health for All”, and within the framework of the opening of the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center to its external environment, on Monday evening, April 10, 2023, the green recreational space was opened in the Center’s Mental Health and Mental Diseases Hospital, In the presence of representatives of the authority, officials of local affairs, officials of the center, health professionals at the Mental Health and Mental Illness Hospital, civil society actors and patients’ families.
The creation of this space, which was carried out in partnership with the Urban Community Council of Oujda at a cost of nearly two million dirhams, falls within the framework of the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center Oujda’s efforts to humanize its spaces and provide a comfortable atmosphere during the treatment period for patients, especially mental health patients. This space represents an outlet for patients and a place for them to meet with their families, and it also allows the organization of parallel therapeutic activities

This evening, the play “Adam” was presented, written and diagnosed by inmates who are continuing their treatment at the Mental Health and Mental Diseases Hospital, their families, and the supervisors of the Shorouk Association for Mental Health. This show embodies the importance of parallel therapeutic activities in caring for patients. It is also a call to change the distorted stereotype about mental illness and highlight the energies of society’s stigmatization, and the special needs of families and people suffering from chronic mental illnesses that society has not yet treated. The evening also featured musical performances and tributes to a group of institutional actors, associative partners, and artists who excelled in decorating this space with artistic murals.
Finally, we can only appreciate such initiatives and the efforts of institutional partners, health frameworks, civil society actors, and patients’ families who work in a participatory framework to serve the mental patient.

