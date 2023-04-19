Home » Petro calls to grant rights to nature before the OAS session
News

Petro calls to grant rights to nature before the OAS session

by admin
Petro calls to grant rights to nature before the OAS session

“Right now we are talking about the rights of nature, because we have realized that, as the ancestral indigenous people said, if there is no balance with nature, we cease to exist. Therefore, that nature to the other, to the others, the afterlife has rights that have been consigned here and there and in some rulings, the right of the river, the right of the animal, the right of life, without which the human species cannot exist”, he explained.

Subsequently, the Colombian president highlighted the role of the OAS in the integration of the countries in Latin America and proposed reformulating his Democratic Charter.

“I propose to redo the Democratic Charter and on the way to redo the Democratic Charter to settle our accounts”, the Head of State referred to before highlighting the importance of Latin American integration to achieve said purpose.

“If we come together, if we come together and articulate the economic possibilities of the new economy that it is absolutely essential to build, in the short term, the decarbonized economy, singer towards life, intense user of clean and renewable energy, and of what Latin America could be”, she added.

See also  Prosecutor's Office accuses former congressman Tiberio Villareal Ramos of massacre

You may also like

Consequences for false reports costing millions | News.at

Algeria plans to exploit an iron mine on...

Colombian Migration arrived in Arauca with the Border...

Brazil: The First 100 Days of Lula III...

New acid train derails in the United States...

A new museum is brewing in the center

The Yellow River Water Conservancy Committee held an...

*** Mining Shares News***: Resource increase at LOM...

Inauguration of the recreational green space at the...

Equanis online shop – high-quality supplementary feed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy