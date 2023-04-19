Petro calls to grant rights to nature before the OAS session

“Right now we are talking about the rights of nature, because we have realized that, as the ancestral indigenous people said, if there is no balance with nature, we cease to exist. Therefore, that nature to the other, to the others, the afterlife has rights that have been consigned here and there and in some rulings, the right of the river, the right of the animal, the right of life, without which the human species cannot exist”, he explained.

Subsequently, the Colombian president highlighted the role of the OAS in the integration of the countries in Latin America and proposed reformulating his Democratic Charter.

“I propose to redo the Democratic Charter and on the way to redo the Democratic Charter to settle our accounts”, the Head of State referred to before highlighting the importance of Latin American integration to achieve said purpose.

“If we come together, if we come together and articulate the economic possibilities of the new economy that it is absolutely essential to build, in the short term, the decarbonized economy, singer towards life, intense user of clean and renewable energy, and of what Latin America could be”, she added.