Inauguration of the Women’s House in Lloró

The Women’s House in Lloró has an entrepreneurship center

Yesterday, May 16, the Casa de la Mujer in Lloró was inaugurated, a space that has an entrepreneurship center with production units for sewing, aesthetics, kitchen, social room, cafeteria, store and offices.

The work had a total investment of 760 million pesos. The municipality contributed 360 million and the Association of First Ladies of Colombia, Asodamas, contributed 400 million.

The inauguration was attended by Martha Alonso, director of the Association of First Ladies of Colombia, Asodamas, and Moisés Córdoba Ramos, mayor of Lloró.

A plaque of recognition was given to the following women from Lament: Leonisa Maturana Rentería, Luz Everli Moreno Obregón, Claudia Patricia Gutiérrez Arias, Luzmila Obregón Ríos, Josefina Bejarano Obregón, Aida del Carmen Rentería, Dominga Córdoba Mayolo, Nury Marcela Mena Rentería and Inelsina Tapia Guevara.