Increase crisis in ARENA! Deputy David Reyes suggests closing the party

The deputy of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) for the ARENA party, David Reyes, through a video broadcast on social networks, suggested closing said political institute.

“The party lost validity” assured the tricolor parliamentarian.

Reyes also considered that “it lost its raison d’etre, so it should be closed.”

“The objectives with which my party was founded have already fulfilled their mission,” said the parliamentarian.

The crisis of the oligarchic formation, once the most powerful in the country, includes the resignation of more than 20 mayors and even deputies in their minority bench in the Legislative Assembly