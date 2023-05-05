Michel is going to play it in this campaign

In the midst of the dispersion produced by the large number of candidates for Mayor of Cali and, about six months before the elections, there is no great favorite to win the position, ex-councilman Michel Maya is being insisted -once again- to run for the first public office in the city.

Since the Dignity and Commitment party, of which Maya is a director, has not made a decision regarding candidacies for the Mayor of Cali, there are those who consider that the community should gamble with its own candidate…

However, Graffiti learned that Michel Maya – who was a candidate for Mayor of Cali in 2015 and in 2019 – has rejected these offers, but has made it clear that he will actively participate in the definition of the next local president.

Maya’s intention is to join a campaign that includes the postulates that she has promoted throughout her political activity, always framed in center projects…

In short, what the former councilor has said to those who insist that he run for mayor again is that his interest, more than being a candidate, is to promote unity around a project that integrates those who want to do things well for prevent the city from making the wrong choice.

And since that message has been disseminated in the voice of the Cali political class, Michel Maya has already been called by several candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali to invite him to their campaigns…

For now, the former councilor has not defined, but he is seriously studying the profiles, proposals and teams of the mayoral candidates to define the path to follow.

