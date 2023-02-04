In light of the latest acts of violence carried out in southwestern Colombia by the so-called Western Coordinating Command, Indepaz asked the FARC General Staff to rule on the actions of this group.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, asked the armed group to clarify whether or not the so-called Commando is part of its ranks.

Indepaz asked for clarity in this regard as a result of the multiple violent actions that this last structure has carried out in the midst of the bilateral ceasefire in the departments of Cauca, Valle and Nariño.

Violations

The coordinator of the Indepaz Human Rights Observatory, Leonardo González, stated in this regard that more than 90% of the violations of the ceasefire in this region of the country have been perpetrated by fronts and columns belonging to said command.

According to Indepaz, in the month of January the different armed groups that are present in the territory and signed the cessation, executed 29 actions of violation, while another 16 cases are in the process of verification.

The manager indicated that “to verify because it is not known which of the groups that is present in a certain territory was the cause of this action of violation of the ceasefire.”

Indepaz gave as an example the recent murder of social leader Edilsan Andrade Avirama, 41, in the village of Loma Bajo, Rosas municipality.

He recalled that the leader was assassinated in a fact attributed by the social organizations to the dissidents of the Farc, Carlos Patiño structure.

Likewise, he added that there are already eleven murders in the course of the year in southwestern Colombia.

The entity reiterated the call to the illegal armed groups to work for peace and avoid new acts of violence.

