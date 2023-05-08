Independiente Santa Fe fans ask for the departure of Harold Rivera

No margin of error. So is the technician Independent Santa Fe, Harold Riverawho complicated his classification to the eight best in the championship with the 1-0 defeat against Millonarios, last Sunday in the campin.

After a game that did not create a good impression on the part of the cardinal team, the fans that were only present in the southern stands of the campindid not leave the 57 stadium very happy, due to the lack of efficiency of their forwards and the few goal actions.

The discontent spread to the stands of the social networks where the fans are asking for Rivera’s departure due to the results that have been given during the first semester, despite the fact that the team is close to qualifying and that it has obtained good results in its matches for the South American Cup.

Even if there were good results, the controversy happens because the team is not having its best level in 2023, and of the contracts that were made, very few have had a leading role at the local and international level.

What did Harold Rivera say about this situation?

The technician of Santa Fe He spoke at a press conference about what is happening with his team this season, in which he stressed that this situation has arisen on several occasions during the year, where even the president of the club himself has been involved in the departure of the team.

“Since before I came they had already asked for my head. I have been resilient in Santa Fe and in my life. It’s not just Harold Rivera, I think Mendez already Santa Fe They want to hurt him, every eight days they say something different and surely this week it will not be the option”, commented the Santa Fe coach, after losing the classic.

See Harold Rivera’s statements at a press conference: