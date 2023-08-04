Home » India and Australia can win World Cup, McGrath
by admin
Web Desk: Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has named the 4 teams that will enter the semi-final line-up in the ICC World Cup 2023 based on his experience. He said that he sees Pakistan, England, Australia and host India among the semi-finalist teams of the World Cup. He said that no one should be surprised at my opinion because these four teams have played well throughout the year. India will have the home ground and crowd advantage, so its chances of winning are significant, while Australia can also win the title.
Glenn McGrath said that Pakistan and England have played the best cricket in recent times, both teams have a good combination and I think that these four teams should make it to the semi-finals, while Australia also defeated India in March this year. While in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, they won the title by defeating India. That’s why I am seeing the Kangaroos on the winning track, it should be noted that the scheduled World Cup 2023 in India will start from October 5, while the final of the event will be held on November 19.

