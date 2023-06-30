Indiana Jones – for Harrison Ford The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull “was not the right conclusion of the saga”

Harrison Ford has finally revealed his thoughts on the finale of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, highlighting the reasons why it was necessary to shoot one last epic chapter, Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny, currently in theaters.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny will conclude the adventure of the iconic archaeologist, which began more than forty years ago. Harrison Ford – who had already dissected the reasons behind his return to the franchise – he then finally revealed what do you think of the ending of the fourth chapter, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullstating that he felt it wasn’t the finish Indy deserved.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny – Harrison Ford is back to wrap up the Indy story

During a recent interview with Chris Wallace for the CNNHarrison Ford then reiterated that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull deserved a better ending and more complete. The actor is in fact firmly convinced that the epilogue of the fourth chapter shouldn’t also be the conclusion of the entire franchise, which will therefore take place with Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destinyready to close some outstanding issues and analyze some issues just mentioned The realm of the crystal skullfirst of all the passage of time and the aging of the protagonist:

Six years ago, I thought maybe we should try to make another one. And I wanted it to be age-focused, because I think that way we can complete the story that we’ve been telling, and carry it forward in the right way. I am trying to say, the last film ended with something of a hiatus. There wasn’t that feeling of closure or closure that the franchise deserved instead (…) I wanted it to be character-driven and I wanted us to openly address the issue of age, not hide it, but exploit it within the story (. ..) I like the sense of completion that the film offers and the way it talks about Indy’s age, without making jokes but making it a real problem. It was a lot of fun to see how well the CGI worked and I strongly think it’s the best example of rejuvenation we’ve seen so far. It doesn’t look photoshopped, it’s just my face from 40 years ago.

As also mentioned by Ford, the first chapter of the saga – Raiders of the Lost Ark – was released when the star was just 38 years old. Having reached the ripe old age of 80, the actor therefore felt the need to grant Indiana Jones an epilogue worthy of his long journeywhich did not deserve to “hang”. James Mangolddirector of Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny, therefore accepted Ford’s perplexities and transformed them into an epic adventure, capable of concluding the story of Indy in the best possible way, finally ready to hang up his hat and whip. Alongside Harrison Ford, we find a cast all starformed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge – as “his” goddaughter, Helena Shaw -, John Rhys-Davies – reprising his role as Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir -, Antonio BanderasShaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby JonesBoyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore e Mads Mikkelsen. As also confirmed by his interpreter, Karen Allen, the feature film also marks the return of Marion Ravenwood, historic love interest of Indiana Jones. The fifth chapter of the saga is from yesterday – June 28 – in Italian cinemas, while the other four episodes are available in the catalog Disney+.

