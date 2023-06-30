Home » Bohemians beat Zalaegerszeg at the beginning of the training camp, Mužík decided
From left Benson Sakala from Příbrami, Ladislav Mužík from Bohemians, Daniel Fišl from Příbrami | photo: CTK

After the opening 2:2 draw with Chrudim, Bohemians won for the first time in the summer training. Coach Jaroslav Vesely’s men will play against Osijek in Slovenia on Sunday, and four days later they will face Partizan Belgrade.

In the last league season, Bohemians took fourth place and after 36 years they will present themselves in cup Europe. Bohemians will meet the Norwegian team Bodö/Glimt in the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League.

Preliminary match

29. 6. 2023 17:30

Goals:
85. Little man

Goals:

Assemblies:
1st half: Soukup – Křapka, Hůlka, Köstl – Hála, Hrubý, Jindřišek, Vala, Osmančík – Prekop, Matoušek.
2nd half: Soukup – Kadlec, Křapka, Hybš – Dostál, Jánoš, Beran, Kovařík – Mužík, Kozák, Necid

Assemblies:

Substitutes:
Valeš, Reichl – Beran, Hybš, Jánoš, Mužík, Kovařík, A. Kadlec, Dostál, Necid, M. Kozák.

Substitutes:

