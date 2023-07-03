Indiana Jones – Harrison Ford reveals why it took 15 years to develop the fifth chapter

Fifteen years have passed between Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny – currently in theaters. Harrison Ford then tried to analyze the reasons behind this long break.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny hit theaters worldwide at ben fifteen years since the last chapter, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. A long wait, also marked by epochal changes within the film industry, including the acquisition of Lucasfilm – the historic manufacturer of the saga – by Disney. To try to explain i reasons behind the long hiatus between the fourth and fifth chapter of the franchise on the famous archaeologist was Harrison Fordduring a promotional interview.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny – Harrison Ford recalls how the idea for the film was born

The fifth chapter of the franchise – in cinemas, in Italy, from June 28 – was preceded by a long promotional campaign, during which its historical interpreter, Harrison Ford, has tried to answer the most frequently asked questions about the saga. The actor, therefore, also returned to talk about the long pause between the film currently in theaters and the fourth chapteralso trying to explain the reasons that prompted the production to make Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny:

Well, to be honest, we haven’t sat around a table for ten years waiting to get an idea. When we finished the last film, I guess none of us thought about making another one right away. We discussed some ideas, but they never materialized (…) And then we came up with a solid script, with a story we wanted to tell. We’re coming to the “end of the run” of Indiana Jones, and I wanted to see a conclusion to his story that also took into account his ancestral reality and the effect he has on this person we’ve come to know over the years. The sensation I experienced is the one you get when you make something and you can look at it – or remember having made it – with the awareness of having done a noteworthy job. The story ended in a way that I felt was really satisfying and I hope others find it satisfying as well.

Harrison Fordas he himself reiterated several times, he is therefore back in the role of Indiana Jones to try to give an epic conclusion to his journeywhich began more than forty years ago. The actor, in fact, has decided to permanently hang up his hat and whip, while Kathleen Kennedy – president of Lucasfilm – confirmed for some time now that the saga will not continue without Ford. Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny he therefore arrived at the cinema with the difficult task of putting an end to a franchise loved by many spectators. Alongside Ford, we therefore find a cast all star ready to accompany him on his latest adventure – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-DaviesShaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore e Mads Mikkelsen. So let’s go to the cinema.