Inflation continues to subside and reached 11.78% in July 2023 – news

The Attorney General, Margarita Cabello Blanco, expressed to the National Commission for the Coordination and Monitoring of Electoral Processes her concern for 27,891 citizens who are not found in the databases used, which correspond to the municipalities where they registered to exercise the right to vote.

Within preventive surveillance, they identified that the municipalities with the largest number of citizens that do not correspond to the municipal databases are: Bogotá (3,786), Cúcuta (1,251), Medellín (995), Ibagué (899) and Barranquilla (878 cases). ).

The official stressed that all attention should be paid to these possible cases of transhumance, because said information is contrasted with the databases of the National Identification System and the Administrative Department for Social Prosperity (DPS), with the Unique Database of Affiliates to the Social Security System in Health (BDUA) and the Identification System of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (SISBEN).

To avoid possible electoral crimes, the Prosecutor required the electoral authorities to list the 1,739,105 registered citizens, with a cutoff of July 20, to update their electoral residence for the elections on October 29, as well as the most of 2 million registered as of August 2023.

In addition, faced with possible disqualifications of candidates and as a representative of the highest electoral monitoring body, it requested the Registrar to submit -within the terms- the definitive list of registered, in order to cross-reference it with the basis of data from the Sanctions and Disability Causes Registry Information System (SIRI) and thus request a possible revocation of registration.

Election Security

The Attorney General referred to the increase in acts of violence against the population in some areas of the national territory, most of them carried out by armed actors or organizations outside the law. “This situation affects public order and citizen coexistence and, therefore, can influence and affect the right to participation and the right to choose and apply.”

In his speech, he regretted the case of the mayor of La Playa de Belén, Norte de Santander, who resigned from his position due to threats and attacks.

“It is inadmissible that, after 20 years, a mayor should resign from office because he sees his integrity at risk. It seems that we are going backwards in terms of public order and security in the country, especially in the critical areas that most need reinforcement in their security”.

Finally, the Attorney made a call for respect for Colombian institutions and the legal system.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

