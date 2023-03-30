Home News Ukraine, the armored vehicle leaves forgetting the soldier on the ground who is chasing it in vain
News

A tragicomic scene taken by a Russian drone in the devastation of Donbass. A Ukrainian M113 armored car can be seen on patrol in a town: one of the soldiers has got out of the vehicle and is in a garden. Suddenly some cannon fire begins to arrive and the vehicle retreats at full speed. The soldier left on the ground chases him running and after a while the armored car stops. The soldier tries in vain to open the tailgate. But after a few seconds the crew sets off again and definitively leaves the poor infantryman on the ground, who resigns himself and gives up the chase

