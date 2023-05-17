Influencer known as “Piolo Stunt” caused a stir in Neiva

After the arrival of the influencer Piolo Stunt, massive motorcyclist caravans appeared in Neiva. To the south of the city, the traffic and noise caused by hundreds of cars prevailed and caused discomfort to the inhabitants of that area.

This content creator originally from Villavicencio, who has 1.7 million followers on Facebook, mostly motorcycle enthusiasts. This influencer who is dedicated to showing his skills and control of the motorcycle throughout the country, was invited to the city to record content.

Despite the efforts of the authorities to keep the thousands of motorcycles that participated in the event under control, it was difficult to contain the caravan that moved along the main roads with the assistance of thousands of motorcycles.

The Stunt is based, according to its exponents, on mastering the motorcycle, and with concentration and skill to perform certain stunts with it. This is how different acts have been created: ‘Burnout‘, which consists of burning the rear tire; ‘Wheelie‘ or ‘Caballito’, where the front wheel is raised while the motorcycle is moving; ‘Escorpion’, in which the rider puts his leg on the back and lifts the bike forward; ‘Pique’, where the motorcycle is supported by the rear tire; among many others.

It may interest you: Taxi drivers bet on tourism

The greater the danger, the more skill is shown. Stunt as a sport was promoted 13 years ago by a Colombian pilot who lived in France, he did the first shows on high cylinder motorcycles with adaptations, he was the first person to stand out at a professional level in this sport.

Despite all the inconveniences, in some cities of the country one-day championships are held, which sometimes go unnoticed even though they have international participation.