We tried Pace Flow Houdi, the very light fleece in Polartec for trekking and outdoor activities. A jacket (or sweatshirt, or fleece, if you prefer) with zip and hood produced by the Houdini brand.

How did it go? We found it a garment to be used for almost all outdoor sports activities, even at a high pace. Both as a jacket and as a fleece to combine with a shell. It has only one flaw (in addition to the cost): being really light thanks to the microfibre filaments, it must be treated with care to prevent it from being scratched and damaged.

Pace Flow Houdi trekking jacket, proof of the very light Polartec fleece

The Houdini Hoodie is impressively lightweight: weighs 286 grams (the men’s size L) and manages to be warm and breathable at the same time. This is because it is made with a innovative Polartec mesh fabric which offers warmth and exceptional breathability at a very low weight. It is designed for high-speed walking, but not only.Polartec Power Dry Mesh is a lightweight mesh fabric that creates insulation without trapping excess heat or vapor.

The bi-component technology has at its core hydrophilic properties to draw moisture away from the skin and transfer it to the outer layer, allowing for more efficient drying times. Continuous evaporation thus prevents saturation and regulates the temperature in hot and cold conditions.

It can be used in different situations, temperatures and activities, like we did: short walks, day-long treks, even 45-minute running sessions.

The technological solution proposed by Houdini works and We have found it a useful garment for so many types of activities.

Test the Pace Flow Houdi fleece

When we wore it as an outer layer in outdoor walks with moderately temperate climatewe found that the jacket lets air flow through the garment and releases heat or moisture. We always stay in a state of comfort and protection from the cold (wearing a thermal underneath).

When we wore it under a shell for a high-pace trek, Pace Flow managed to create a layer of warm air that made up a good level of insulation, especially if we consider the low weight.

You almost don’t feel it wearing it and it has different colors that make it elegant (the blue one for example) even for an evening outing.

Very light Houdini sweatshirt for running

Houdini’s sweatshirt is really very light, with a comfortable chest pocket for keys and cards, and a drawstring at the bottom hem to tighten at the waist, very convenient. The neck is high and the hood is fitted.

This concept of “personal microclimate” it is created during outdoor activities through the balanced management of heat, weight and breathability.

We also tried a use it during a morning run and it performed as expected, offering protection from chill and sweat. Houdini also suggests it for sports such as ski touring, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing in winter. We haven’t tried it.

Peace Flow Houdi fabric

Pace Flow Houdi is made from 100% recycled polyester and is fully recyclable. If there is a flaw, or rather the other side of the coin compared to its value, it is that it must be treated with care. Its filament fiber structure is quite delicate and sensitive to scratches, ending up losing microfiber fractions. Better than many other piles, but you have to be careful. This is why the Houdini house has a policy of 365 days to return and suggests returning it to the parent company when it is used up, in order to be able to recycle it 100%.

Pace Flow Houdi by Houdini is available in women’s and men’s versions, it costs 190 euros.

