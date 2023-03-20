Home News Inhabitants of Chilanga benefit from electricity
More than 350 inhabitants of Chilanga, Morazán, benefited from electricity thanks to the work of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM). Through these projects, the Government continues to demonstrate its commitment to turning the eastern part of the country into a development hub.

The crews worked on the introduction and expansion of electrical energy, with a line of 5,604 meters. This was done in the Concepción Chilanga neighborhood and the El Calvario neighborhood; as well as about 40 hamlets in the cantons of Lajita Arriba, Lajita Abajo, Pedernal, El Chaparral, Piedra Parada and Joya El Matazano.

In the project, 165 26-inch metal poles and 15 more than 35 inches were used, in order to guarantee service coverage for the residents of this municipality in this department in the eastern part of the country. Each pole of the new electrical network also had its accessories, aluminum conductors for the voltage line, transformers and polarization networks, among others.

