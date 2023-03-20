The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, requested security guarantees from the national government in view of the alert from the country’s governors due to the possible incidence of public order situations during the territorial elections, which will be held on October 29, 2023.

The national registrar joined the request of the governors and the nation’s attorney general, Margarita Cabello, to the national government requesting special attention in the departments of Santander, Norte de Santander, Chocó, Antioquia, Cauca, Meta, Guaviare and Caquetá to Avoid public order situations during the elections.

Faced with the general deterioration of public order that occurs in the national territory, the increase in insecurity conditions due to the spread of the actions of illegal armed groups and the alteration of the normal development of the electoral process in progress, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, the National Registrar, Alexander Vega, and the President of the National Federation of Departments and Governor of Quindío, Roberto Jaramillo Cárdenas, sent a joint letter to President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, where they requested the urgent action of a Public Order Subcommittee.

Likewise, the national registrar asked the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, to urgently convene the National Public Order Commission, in order to bring to the table the concerns of the governors and act in a coordinated manner to avoid problems during the election contest.

The request was constituted in response to the serious complaints made by the country’s leaders, meeting within the framework of the Quindío 2023 Meeting of Governors, who warned about possible complex situations such as those that occurred in 2002, where suspensions and postponements of the elections in municipalities, the constraint on voters and candidates, as well as violations and threats to citizens.

Given this scenario, the National Government was required to urgently call the subcommittee, in order to review and follow up on the actions of the 2023 National Guarantee Plan and the Democracy Plan, to contribute concretely and decisively to the advancement of safe, transparent elections. and with all the guarantees.

Finally, the Registrar assured that without inter-institutional support democracy does not work and that, if work is not done in coordination with the national government, the electoral contest could be greatly affected.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status – Office of the Attorney General of the Nation

