Hard confrontation between Mourinho and Lotito

The spat between the Portuguese and the Biancoceleste president was also joined by Foti, deputy of Special One, and other Giallorossi players, annoyed by the attitude of the Lazio players after the match

The tensions of the final match between Rome and Lazio also dragged on in the locker room. After the Capitoline derby, won by Lazio 1-0, there was a animated bickering between Josè Mourinho and Claudio Lotito. Maurizio Sarri would have passed in silence, but his players did differently with Romagnoli and Luis Alberto. To light the fuse of the discussion, triggering the reply from Mancini and the others. According to the reconstruction of MediasetSportthe Lazio defender Romagnoli passing in front of the Giallorossi goal, would have said aloud: “Now you don’t talk anymore?”. “Piece of m….”, the reply of the Romanist Mancini.

“What are you looking at?”. “You are just a guest”.

The “Special One” had entered the locker room, cleared despite disqualificationto talk to the team and on leaving he met the biancoceleste president Lotito who was trying to act as a peacemaker between Mancini, Romagnoli and Luis Alberto. “What are you looking at?” the Portuguese said to Lotito. The response from the Biancoceleste patron was immediate: “What are you looking at, I’m the president of Lazio. Who are you? You’re also disqualified, you couldn’t fit in here“.

The attitude of the Lazio players in the post match

Roma executives also joined the discussion, including Tiago Pinto, but also Foti, Special One’s deputy, and other players, annoyed by theattitude of Lazio players in the post match, whose celebrations would have continued even in front of the door of the Roma locker room. Something that, according to the Giallorossi club, it shouldn’t have happened because when leaving the stadium, the Lazio players would have to follow another path which does not involve passing in front of the Giallorossi changing rooms. A separation of the paths of the team groups that dates back to the times of Covid and that the companies have maintained over the years, but not today.

