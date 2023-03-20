Dialogue and ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, no to the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on nuclear power plants for civilian use: these are the main points of “China‘s position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis”, a document that appears more as a set of points of view to achieve de-escalation than as a real “peace plan” or an offer of mediation. The first point is respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries according to recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

Secondly, there is the abandonment of the “Cold War mentality”: the security of a country cannot come at the expense of that of other countries and “regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs”. Therefore, a common, global, cooperative and sustainable security concept is needed for the long-term stability of the world. The ceasefire and the halt to the fighting are part of the third point: it is necessary “to support Russia and Ukraine so that they meet” and resume direct dialogue to arrive at a global ceasefire. Talks and negotiations, in the fourth point, are “the only viable way out”. Fifth is the protection of civilians and the creation of humanitarian corridors for evacuation from war zones. While, in the sixth point, there is an invitation to “strictly respect international humanitarian law”, refraining from attacking civilians and civilian structures, and to favor the exchange of prisoners.

Lorenzo Lamperti 20 March 2023



The seventh and eighth points are maintaining the safety of nuclear power plants (no to armed attacks and yes to the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency) and the rejection of nuclear weapons (they cannot be used and nuclear war cannot be fought) both on their use and on the mere threat. “We oppose the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.” The guarantees for the export of cereals are in the ninth point: «All the parties should implement the agreement signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN in a balanced, complete and effective way». Then, on the tenth, no more unilateral sanctions and pressures that “not only won’t solve the problems, but will create new ones”. In the eleventh point, the appeal for “the stability of the industrial and supply chains” to protect the global economy. Finally, the invitation to promote post-war reconstruction.