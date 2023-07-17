The Mexican National Team Surprises Xavian: A Heartwarming Story of Identity and Quesadillas

Title: Mexican National Team Surprises Ethiopian Boy with Quesadillas Dream

The Mexican National Team has touched hearts worldwide with their heartwarming gesture towards Xavian, the Ethiopian boy who captured attention with his viral video yearning to be Mexican and enjoy quesadillas.

In the video that recently went viral on social media, Xavian can be seen expressing his dissatisfaction after his mother informs him that he cannot become Mexican solely to indulge in quesadillas. Despite his mother reminding him of his Ethiopian identity, Xavian insists on his desire to be Mexican, resembling a certain individual named Nagasi, in order to feast on the beloved Mexican dish.

Moved by the young boy’s innocent wish, the Mexican National Team took to their social media platforms in both Spanish and English, seeking assistance to locate Xavian. Their efforts proved successful, and soon enough, the team managed to track him down.

On their official social media accounts, El Tricolor shared an endearing video of Xavian and his mother arriving at the team’s concentration in Los Angeles, California, just before the Gold Cup final. Orbelín Pineda, a player from the Mexican National Team, excitedly announces their surprise encounter with Xavian, promising to fulfill his quesadilla craving.

In the heartwarming footage, Orbelín presents Xavian with a bag, urging him to uncover its contents. As Xavian opens the bag, he discovers a stuffed animal ‘Kin,’ the Mexican National Team mascot, followed by an official team jersey and shorts. Overwhelmed with excitement, the young boy exclaims, “Sweater? Wow…quesadillas, wow.”

Orbelín proceeds to assist Xavian in putting on the official Tricolor uniform before the little Ethiopian boy savor his long-awaited quesadillas. To make the experience even more memorable, Santiago Giménez, a Mexican Feyenoord striker, joins the interaction, taking a picture with Xavian and playfully ‘stealing’ one of his quesadillas.

This heartwarming moment comes on the eve of the highly-anticipated Gold Cup final, where both the Mexican National Team and the Panamanian National Team will clash for victory. The final is scheduled to take place this Sunday, July 16, at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Mexican National Team’s gesture towards Xavian not only showcases their kindness but also their ability to foster positive connections across cultures. This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of football to unite people and bring joy to those in need.

As fans eagerly anticipate the Gold Cup final, the Tricolor’s unexpected encounter with Xavian stands as a beautiful reminder of the impact sports can have on people’s lives, transcending boundaries and fostering understanding between different nations and cultures.

