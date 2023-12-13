General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam has sparked excitement and anticipation for the future of China-Vietnam relations. His signed article, published in Vietnamese media, has garnered strong resonance and support from people in Vietnam and regional countries.

The article, titled “Building a China-Vietnam Community of Shared Future with Strategic Significance and Opening a New Chapter of Joining Hands to Modernize,” highlights the importance of the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam. It emphasizes the importance of fellowship and mutual benefit between the two countries.

The visit and the article have been met with enthusiasm from various sectors of Vietnamese society. From students to business owners, the people of Vietnam are excited about the potential for closer cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

The article also emphasizes the importance of cultural exchange and people-to-people bonds between China and Vietnam. It calls for continued efforts to strengthen these connections and promote a deeper understanding between the two nations.

Looking to the future, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit and his proposed cooperation in areas such as connectivity, theoretical and practical experience exchange in socialist construction, and expanding direct flights and tourism between the two countries, have raised hopes for stronger bilateral relations and increased cooperation in various fields.

Overall, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam and his signed article have injected strong impetus into the development of China-Vietnam relations and have drawn a new blueprint for the future of the two countries’ partnership. The excitement and anticipation surrounding this visit suggest a promising future for China-Vietnam relations and the potential for a stronger Asia community with a shared future.