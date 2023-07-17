Inner Mongolia Government Focuses on Technological Innovation and Cultural Promotion at Executive Meeting

Inner Mongolia Government Holds Executive Meeting to Promote Technological Innovation and Development

July 17, 20XX – Inner Mongolia Daily

Inner Mongolia’s government recently held an executive meeting, presided over by Wang Lixia, to discuss and implement important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping. The meeting focused on promoting technological innovation, developing advantageous industries, and improving people’s livelihood.

During his inspection in Jiangsu, General Secretary Xi emphasized the need to act quickly and speed up the layout of technological innovation. To achieve this, the meeting discussed focusing on eight major industrial clusters and sixteen key industrial chains. The aim is to break through blockage points and connect breakpoints in a targeted manner, promoting the development of advantageous and characteristic industries.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of promoting the “Northern Xinjiang Culture” as a starting point for inner Mongolia. To achieve this, the government will coordinate and promote the construction of historical and cultural blocks. They will also organize special cultural and tourism activities, such as Naadam, to inherit and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to accelerate the promotion of 43 livelihood matters to better protect and improve the lives of the people. The government is committed to managing safety in the industry and will conduct investigations and rectify potential safety hazards. This is to ensure the bottom line of safety is guarded effectively.

The concept of political achievements that benefit the people was also discussed at the meeting. The government aims to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and strictly implement policies, ensuring the successful implementation of thematic education.

In terms of the development of the “Internet+” consumer business, the meeting stressed the importance of grasping branding, strengthening publicity, and changing the situation where good products are unknown to consumers. The government plans to actively innovate in work concepts and methods, strengthen cooperation with platform companies, and improve the logistics system. These efforts aim to sell Inner Mongolia products to all parts of the country, with the goal of exceeding 60 billion yuan in online retail sales throughout the year.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on the development of agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as urban water conservation and water control work. The government outlined clear work tasks and goals, aiming to find solutions to flood irrigation and water conservation, and promote responsible water management.

Finally, the meeting discussed the construction of Inner Mongolia laboratories, preparations for the Ninth Kubuqi Desert Forum, and the promotion of high-quality development in the rare earth industry.

The government of Inner Mongolia is committed to implementing these actions and initiatives to promote technological innovation, develop advantageous industries, and improve the lives of its citizens.

