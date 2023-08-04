Innovation and Breakthroughs at Xichang Satellite Launch Center: Grasping Development and Seeking the Future

Grasping Innovation: Xichang Satellite Launch Center’s Quest for the Future

In recent years, the Xichang Satellite Launch Center has witnessed the emergence of numerous innovative teams and remarkable scientific and technological achievements. These advancements have played a crucial role in optimizing the rocket launch process and enhancing the center’s capabilities.

The measurement and launch system has been at the forefront of these innovations, significantly improving the rocket launch capability. By conquering the key technology of parallel filling, the pre-launch process has been shortened, and the launch site’s ability to adapt to multi-window launches has been enhanced. Additionally, the measurement and control system focuses on automatic tracking and measurement, gathering critical intelligence to tackle key problems. This breakthrough enables the automatic tracking and capture of equipment. The meteorological system innovation has also achieved significant milestones by providing accurate judgments for rocket ignition decisions, especially in the fine forecasting of shallow wind and high-altitude wind.

The scientific and technological personnel at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center are relentlessly pursuing their missions. With the courage to innovate and make breakthroughs, they are exploring the “sea of stars” in their respective positions and writing the “aerospace feelings” of officers and entrepreneurs.

The spirit of Xichang Aerospace encompasses the ideals of “seeking truth and innovation.” It is a testament to the center’s dedication to innovation and surpassing expectations. Throughout its 53-year development history, the center has faced various challenges, including breaking through the high orbit in the 1980s, entering the international market in the 1990s, and improving the launch success rate in the mid-to-late 1990s. Overcoming these challenges required continuous innovation and a commitment to overcoming difficulties.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has expressed the importance of having great ambitions for a country as big as China. To build a space power, the Xichang Aerospace people embrace these challenges, demonstrating their determination to overcome difficulties and shoulder responsibilities together.

China Aerospace has experienced remarkable progress since its establishment. From reaching high orbits to venturing into deep space, from an independent and controllable Beidou “space compass” to interplanetary exploration, and now preparing for China‘s space station era, the aerospace workers of Xichang Satellite Launch Center have been the driving force behind these achievements. Inspired by the spirit of “two bombs and one satellite,” the spirit of manned spaceflight, the spirit of lunar exploration, and the spirit of Beidou, they continue to devote themselves to the great cause of exploring the vast universe.

In May 2023, the 56th satellite of China‘s Beidou system was successfully launched at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. With the guidance of the Beidou spirit of the new era, the center’s innovation team has overcome numerous challenges and achieved significant victories in fierce technological competitions.

Yang Wen’s team, known as the “Weaving Web Man,” has made notable contributions. Over the years, they have overcome multiple difficulties in establishing a ground system service support network and continuously improved its effectiveness. Yang Wen and his team have released multiple scientific research results, including optimizing databases, trialing remote control modes, and researching equipment life cycles. Their efforts have propelled the ground handling network towards independent controllability, big data analysis, and holistic perception.

The central party committee has recognized the importance of innovation and has taken substantial steps to promote it further. With the implementation of scientific and technological innovation projects, the establishment of a scientific and technological innovation steering committee, and support mechanisms, Xichang Satellite Launch Center is forging its path towards becoming a world-class endeavor.

The pursuits of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center extend beyond innovation; they are committed to constant improvement. From Beidou networking to Chang’e missions and the upcoming Tiangong space station, their achievements are a result of rigorous training and countless efforts.

Operators at the tower service position, in their quest for precision and efficiency, have developed innovative training methods. These methods include simulating tower opening drills, blindfolded valve operations, and semaphore commands. Through these training techniques, the Xichang Satellite Launch Center ensures the successful docking and efficient operations of each satellite.

The journey towards aerospace technology innovation never stops, and the improvement of aerospace comprehensive strength demands even greater breakthroughs. The Xichang aerospace personnel carry this responsibility on their shoulders as they continue to shine with determination and innovation. Their commitment to enduring hardships and their relentless pursuit of dreams shape their true colors in the struggle for success.

Reporter: Huang Guochang, Rong Zhengjie

