Innovation consultancy voucher, registrations open from 22 June

Support for the green and digital transition

From June 22nd to September 5th it will be possible to register for thelist of managers qualified and of consulting company to support companies and business networks in the actions envisaged by the National Business Plan 4.0.

Subsequently, companies will be able to request a contribution for the green and digital transition through the subjects registered in the MIMIT list who will be able to provide specific consultancy relating to the application of the following technologies:

big data and data analytics;

cloud, fog e quantum computing;

cyber security;

integration of the technologies of the Next Production Revolution (NPR) in company processes, also and with particular regard to productions of a traditional nature;

simulation and cyber-physical systems;

rapid prototyping;

visualization systems, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR);

advanced and collaborative robotics;

human machine interface;

additive manufacturing and three-dimensional printing;

internet of things and machines;

digital integration and development of business processes;

digital marketing programs, such as transformative and enabling processes for the innovation of all processes for the enhancement of brands and distinctive signs (so-called “branding”) and commercial development towards markets;

open innovation programs.

The consultants will also be able to support companies in the processes of modernization of managerial and organizational structures, including access to financial and capital markets, with the application of new organizational methods in commercial practices, in company management strategies, in the organization of the place of work, provided that they involve a significant innovation process organization of the enterprise. The consultancy activity may also concern the initiation of paths aimed at listing on regulated or unregulated markets, participation in the Elite Programme, opening up risk capital to independent investors specialized in private equity or venture capital, use of new alternative and digital finance tools such as, by way of example, equity crowdfunding, invoice financing, the issue of minibonds.

Persons in possession of the requisites provided for by the legislation may send the application for enrollment to thePrice list via the online procedure at the link https://padigitale.invitalia.it/starting from 10.00 on 22 June and by 17.00 on 5 September 2023.

The measure is managed with the technical support of Invitalia.

