Innovative Measures in Guangxi to Ensure Employment: The ‘Four Nos’ Reflection Window and ‘Zero Threshold’ Storage Archives

Title: Guangxi Implements Innovative Measures to Ensure Employment with “Four Nos” Reflection Window and “Zero Threshold” Storage Archives

Date: July 16, 2023

Guangxi, China – In a bid to ensure smooth employment prospects for college graduates, the Guangxi Nanning Human Resources and Social Security Bureau has launched innovative measures, including the establishment of a “four nos” reflection window and “zero threshold” storage archives. These initiatives aim to address the challenges faced by enterprises, college graduates, and social youth, offering them comprehensive support and guidance.

Since the beginning of this year, Guangxi has organized over 6,000 job fairs of various types, demonstrating the region’s commitment to tackling unemployment. Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi, stands out as various relevant departments have introduced additional measures to facilitate the employment of college graduates.

The “four nos” reporting window, set up in the office hall of the Nanning Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, allows individuals to report and seek assistance regarding “can’t do things,” “can’t recruit people,” and “can’t find jobs” situations. This critical aid has proven to be instrumental in addressing the challenging circumstances faced by job seekers.

Zhou Qidong, a graduate from the class of 2022, attested to the effectiveness of the “Four No’s” window. He shared his experience, stating that he found his current job as a property operation specialist through the recommendation provided by the staff at the window. Zhou expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and conveyed his satisfaction with the position.

Wu Xinhua, deputy director of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Nanning City, emphasized the dedicated efforts made to improve job supply for college graduates. Policies are being implemented within campuses, leading to recruitment drives that bring opportunities directly to the aspiring workforce. Furthermore, support services such as settlement assistance, housing rental, living allowances, and labor rights protection are being provided, ensuring a secure and favorable environment for college graduates to pursue their careers or entrepreneurial ventures in Nanning.

In a progressive move, Nanning has also eliminated the need for college graduates to complete registration and reassignment procedures. Graduates are no longer required to provide proof of employment or household registration, meanwhile, they can choose to transfer their personnel files to Nanning for safekeeping based on their personal preferences. This step has succeeded in attracting a greater number of graduates seeking employment opportunities in Nanning.

Yuan Jun, Business Director of the Personnel Agency Section of the Nanning Talent Service Management Office, highlighted the simplified process. Graduates can now ask their schools to directly send their files to Nanning, where they will be stored without any additional work materials or file reception procedures.

The forward-thinking measures introduced by Guangxi, particularly the “four nos” reflection window and “zero threshold” storage archives, demonstrate the government’s commitment to facilitating employment opportunities while prioritizing the well-being of its college graduates. These initiatives provide practical solutions and much-needed support, ensuring a promising future for the region’s workforce.

