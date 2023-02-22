Sent by Enrico Maranza – 1.725 billion lire has been allocated to transform many classrooms into laboratories: they will have to be equipped “with all the most innovative teaching technologies”.

It is a modernization of the didactic instrumentation; it concerns a minute aspect of the young people’s training activity: they will interact with an environment in continuous, rapid and unpredictable transformation.

“The most innovative teaching technologies”, therefore, are to be identified according to the goals that individual schools develop, proposing them in the Three-Year Plans of the Educational Offer. This instrumentation must be not only innovative but, above all, necessary. These are two adjectives which, taken separately, distinguish short-term choices from forward-looking strategies: on the one hand, the training processes aim at mastering the digital tools of the moment, which manifest themselves in the form of specific skills.

On the other hand, however, the development of skills is the goal, which the general skills reveal. They are two polar opposite situations: the adaptation to the existing is opposed by the management of the new; one looks towards technology, the other towards problems and their treatment.

The main issue has been identified: clarifying the educational orientation of individual schools, orientation aimed at mastering the socio-cultural changes produced by the information revolution; all areas of human knowledge have been involved.

The definition of training orientation introduces the second level of the planning process: the analysis of the individual disciplines to identify their potential, with respect to the development of skills. Both the generative problems of knowledge and the methods used for their discovery are to be focused.

This is an essential analysis because skills cannot be taught, they are acquired by practicing them. In the laboratories, in fact, the students work in groups to answer the disciplinary questions that have been posed to them, developing their potential, also of a collaborative nature.

Online: “The IT culture to promote skills” exemplifies a laboratory activity: it shows how the school, regardless of the digital tools, must respond to the revolution produced by the new information technologies.