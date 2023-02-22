The previous generation of Ryzen 7 5800X3D was AMD’s first processor to adopt 3D V-Cache stacking technology. When the performance ban was released, it successfully squeezed out the 12900K/5900X processors and became the strongest gaming CPU. The latest AM5 pin 7950x3D/7900x3D will also be released soon The ban will be officially lifted in a few days, I believe all gamers are looking forward to it!

Now that the new AMD 3D V-Cache is about to debut, the remaining processors of the previous generation must be able to gain an advantage through price cuts. Recently, Amazon has a special price of Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, with a 22% discount and a special price of 323 US dollars ( It is equivalent to NT$9,857), which is more than 100 yuan cheaper than the original price of 9,970 yuan on Valentine’s Day last year, but it should be noted that AMD processors do not have global warranty, so players who want more insurance should choose Taiwan sales channels It will be better (Taiwan access is currently priced at NT$11,970).

In addition to special prices for AMD processors, there are also special prices for competing Intel processors of the previous generation! The special price of Intel Core i7-12700K is 254 US dollars (equivalent to about 7751 NT dollars), but Intel processors have a global warranty, so players who want to pick up cheap can refer to it.

