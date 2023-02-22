The British design brand Mowalola returned to London Fashion Week this year and officially released the 2023 autumn and winter series show inspired by New York. It moved the Big Apple to the British capital and displayed a variety of “pirated” elements that pay tribute to the big city of New York.

The design inspiration is drawn from the doomsday universe, envisioning a series of clothing for the end of life on earth, and using the most popular “AI technology” to enhance the creation of print graphics, and then explore the seemingly near future.

As a tribute to New York City, you can see Mowalola’s unofficial tribute to New York Yankee, MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) and McDonald’s, creating T-Shurts, sweaters, coats, Hoodie, belts and hats. In addition, there are non-fitting denim pants and hollowed-out pants of various materials, which are particularly eye-catching, and the injection of slogans such as “SUE ME”, “PASSPORT” and “INSERT DISC HERE” can be seen, highlighting its rebellion manner.

The last few sets of clothing can glimpse the limited application of fabrics in the doomsday, using dark and calm tones to shape the current aesthetic point of view besides survival.