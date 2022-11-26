Home News Inspection Nas, the president of the coop: we pay 40 euros a day to host those kids
Inspection Nas, the president of the coop: we pay 40 euros a day to host those kids

Inspection Nas, the president of the coop: we pay 40 euros a day to host those kids

«Aedis has a hotel contract with the Bco company of Grions, to which it pays 40 euros per day per person. The manager provides the meals and accommodation and should have guaranteed the cleaning of the common areas”. In front of the Nas inspection in the hotel in via Ancona in Grions di Povoletto, where the Aedis cooperative of Pasian di Prato temporarily welcomes foreign minors unaccompanied, the president, Michele Lisco, explains the contours of a story characterized by contracts between private individuals while waiting for the municipalities to find places in the host communities.These are the outlines of the story that ended up at the center of the inspection carried out last Friday by the carabinieri of the anti-adulteration and healthcare units (Nas) – THE ARTICLE (video interview by Giacomina Pellizzari and Marco Ceci)

02:33

