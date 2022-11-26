WEIRD

Debut with a bang for Federico Passafiume, 19 years old from Scarmagno and for his company, the Black Bulls Asd of Cerone, at the national Powerlifting test which took place at the Pala Fipl in San Zenone al Lambo, in the Milan area.

It was the debut in the competitive world for both the athlete and the club and Federico brought home a third place overall in the “Junior -59 kg” category, setting the new national record for the category with 167.5 kg lifted. in the Squat test, one of the three that make up the competition program, together with the bench and the deadlift. Powerlifting is a recently introduced discipline in the sports scene, which resembles weightlifting, but has particular rules that distinguish it from classic weightlifting, in particular the fact that the result is determined by the sum of the three tests. «Federico’s performance didn’t surprise us – comments his coach Luca Maniscalco – because in training he manages to go beyond the weight lifted in the competition: he even reached 170 kg. Obviously many other components come into play in competition, so it wasn’t absolutely obvious that he would succeed, so the satisfaction is enormous, especially considering that it was our first competitive experience at a high level ».

Competitive activity for the current season ended with the test in San Zenone al Lambro, but thoughts are already turning to 2023: «Apart from Federico, we are preparing other athletes who are now ready for their debut – concludes Maniscalco – not however, we want to forge ahead, also because in powerlifting the preparation times for competitions are very long». The 2022 season was that of a complete restart for the Black Bulls: born in 2019, the company immediately had to deal with the pandemic, and then resumed activity, focusing above all on young people: the competitive sector is made up of athletes of under the age of 30. Frederick Bona