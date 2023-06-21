Inspire youthful dreams and shine youthful light—Records of representatives of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League_中国网

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 21st Topic: Inspiring Youthful Dreams and Shining Youthful Light—Representatives of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ruijie

Youth welcomes the grand meeting, and it is time to forge ahead. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China opened in the Great Hall of the People on the 19th. Nearly 1,500 representatives of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League from all over the country participated in this youthful appointment with enthusiasm. The representatives of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force who participated in this conference were all youthful and shining.

“Coming to the ‘Lei Feng Squad’ is not only to win honors, but also to take the initiative to take responsibility.” Mou Zhenhua, a representative of the 19th National Congress of the regiment and the squad leader of the “Lei Feng Squad” of a brigade of the 79th Army Group Army, said, as the 27th squad leader of the “Lei Feng Squad” , We must keep in mind the mission entrusted by the times, lead the whole class of soldiers, and shoulder the important task of being a good successor of Lei Feng, so that the spirit of Lei Feng will shine brighter in the new era.

From a college student soldier to the leader of the “Lei Feng Squad”, to being elected as the representative of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, Mou Zhenhua has always adhered to a belief: “The troops who came to Lei Feng and fought in Lei Feng are dedicated to their youth just like Lei Feng. Party, dedicated to the motherland, dedicated to the people!”

Voluntary labor, free blood donation, donations to support education… All comrades-in-arms say that Mou Zhenhua has done a lot of good things.

“To learn and inherit the spirit of Lei Feng, we must not only be a good person, but also be a capable person!” Mou Zhenhua took the lead in practicing driving skills hard, and led the whole class of soldiers to specialize in difficult driving subjects such as refined butterfly shifting and high-altitude crossing track bridges. Vehicle driving and repair skills.

He Erqi, a representative of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League and a student of the Air Force Aviation University, has always dreamed of being a pilot and flying a warhawk to protect the motherland and the people. When filling out the application for the college entrance examination, he firmly chose the Air Force Aviation University.

Entering the military academy from a local high school, He Erqi’s journey to become a pilot is full of hardships. When he was new to training, he was overweight, so he strictly controlled his weight; if his physical fitness was not up to standard, he secretly added training. His hard work and tenacity also infected the students around him, motivating everyone to overcome difficulties together, and the training enthusiasm of the students in the team was high.

“We young people must dare to have dreams, have the courage to pursue dreams, and be diligent in realizing dreams. There is no difficulty that cannot be overcome.” He Erqi firmly believes that he will be able to withstand many tests in the future and successfully fly a war eagle soaring in the blue sky of the motherland.

Struggle is the brightest background of youth, and action is the most effective tempering of youth. Youth will shine if you are responsible and responsible.

Cui Jie, who has been elected as the representative of the regiment twice in a row, is the captain of the First Special Operations Team of the Women’s Special Operations Brigade of the Falcon Commando of the Armed Police Force and a deputy secretary of the regiment branch. With 10 years of military youth, she successfully completed the security preparation tasks for major events such as the 90th anniversary of the founding of the army and the Beijing Winter Olympics, and grew from a special operations member to a special operations commander. “My youth experience is rich and colorful. I want to continue to shine like a little sun.” Cui Jie said.

“We are the closest to grassroots officers and soldiers, and have the closest connection with the youth league members. We are dream chasers and dream builders.” Cui Jie said that young officers and soldiers in the new era are thoughtful and dare to innovate. To communicate with them, they must Learn from them first, understand their thoughts, listen to their appeals, guide them and build their dreams.

Gan Qi, a representative of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League and a company platoon leader of the Macau Garrison, graduated from the National University of Defense Technology. Mature, stable and gentle, he is very popular among officers and soldiers in the army.

“Our youth league members come to me when they encounter anything. They don’t shy away from studying or falling in love.” Gan Qi said that he is older than the soldiers, and he is their elder brother. He should take care of them.

Wu Haiyan, a representative of the 19th National Congress of the regiment and a corporal of a brigade of the Navy, has always yearned for the military camp. Encouraged by her father, she joined the army in 2019 and became a college student soldier. But unexpectedly, less than 3 months after joining the army, her father died of a sudden illness.

“When life was at its lowest point, thanks to the companionship and tolerance of my comrades.” Wu Haiyan, who served as the organization committee member of the regiment branch, was also a squad leader. youthful glow. “It is the care of the organization and the warmth of the troops that make me regain my strength and continue to forge ahead. I want to pass on this care and warmth to help more young officers and soldiers.” She said.

[Responsible editor: Zhan Yuquan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

