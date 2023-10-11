Inspiring the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping: Reflections and Implementation in Zhejiang Province

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, recently visited Li Zucun and Yiwu International Trade City in Jinhua City to recall the scenes from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Zhejiang. During the visit, Yi Lianhong interacted with local cadres, the masses, and market operators to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. The visit aimed to deepen the study, publicity, and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech and inspire the officers to start their own businesses.

Li Zucun, a village in Jinhua City, had been filled with excitement, happiness, and joy since General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit on September 20. Yi Lianhong visited the village and listened to the experiences and plans of the local cadres and masses. The representatives expressed their gratitude for the General Secretary’s concern for the grassroots and shared their achievements and aspirations. They discussed expanding small businesses, transforming resources into financial resources, and driving entrepreneurship and innovation. The visit further inspired everyone’s fighting spirit for development and prosperity.

Yi Lianhong praised the positive results of studying, publicizing, and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. He emphasized the need to truly understand and implement the speech and to promote practical and effective work. The goal is to bring deeper and more practical benefits to the people, achieve common prosperity, narrow the gaps between regions, and enhance rural governance. Yi Lianhong urged everyone to integrate the study of the General Secretary’s speech with key tasks and deliver high-scoring reports on economic and social development.

In Yiwu International Trade City, Yi Lianhong interacted with market operators, managers, and others to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. The participants expressed their pride and confidence in the development of Yiwu International Trade City. They highlighted the need for practical actions, digital transformation, industry upgrading, and innovation and development. Yi Lianhong commended the participants for their enthusiasm and emphasized the importance of studying, publicizing, and implementing the General Secretary’s speech. He encouraged everyone to continue deepening their understanding and gratitude while forging ahead towards a more scientific and accurate development path.

Yi Lianhong’s visit to Li Zucun and Yiwu International Trade City aimed to keep the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Zhejiang alive. It emphasized the importance of studying and implementing his important speech, promoting development and prosperity, and creating a better future for the province.

