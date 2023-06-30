In the new era and new journey, new responsibilities and new deeds of organizational work are highlighted——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on party building and organizational work inspire all sectors of society to forge ahead

China Net – In a powerful and inspiring speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of party building and organizational work in the new era. His instructions, delivered during a recent meeting, have ignited a sense of responsibility and determination in all sectors of society.

The General Secretary’s words have resonated deeply with the Chinese people, encouraging them to embrace new responsibilities and take bold steps towards achieving the country’s development goals. His emphasis on the importance of organizational work has reinvigorated the spirit of teamwork and cooperation among various sectors.

One of the key aspects highlighted by General Secretary Xi was the need to continuously improve the quality of organizational work. Recognizing that strong and effective organizations are crucial for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country, he called for a deep understanding of the Party Central Committee’s important thoughts on party building.

Xi Jinping’s instructions have come at a critical time, as China strives to build a better future for its people. His words serve as a compass, guiding the nation towards a new answer sheet that lives up to the times and the aspirations of the people.

The impact of the General Secretary’s instructions has extended beyond national borders, with international media outlets also highlighting their significance. The International Finance News, in particular, has emphasized the importance of providing a strong organizational guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country.

As China continues its journey towards a brighter future, the importance of party building and organizational work cannot be understated. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words serve as a rallying cry for all sectors of society to come together, embrace new responsibilities, and work towards achieving the country’s development goals. With a renewed sense of determination, China is poised to forge ahead in the new era.

