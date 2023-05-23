Installation of alternate network in nine days, the alternative proposed by Transportadora de Gas Internacional to guarantee energy service

A last meeting between the national government and private companies defined an action plan to mitigate the impact of the emergency caused by the thermal anomaly in Cerro Bravo; which affects the provision of natural gas service throughout the Coffee Region.

During the meeting, it was agreed that in a period of nine days the installation of an alternate pipeline will be completed, which will allow the restoration of the necessary gas transportation capacity to meet the demand of residential, commercial, industrial, and vehicular users.

The main objective is to guarantee the gas supply in the departments affected by the thermal anomaly, including Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca.

In addition to the installation of the flexible pipeline, other natural gas transportation options are being evaluated as a complement to ensure an adequate supply in the Coffee region and the southwest of the country.

Within the framework of the third maintenance and intervention committee of the National Council for the operation of natural gas, chaired by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, an exhaustive evaluation of the thermal anomaly that puts the integrity of the energy transporter gas pipeline at risk was carried out.

The authorities ruled out that the anomaly is related to the activity of the Cerro Bravo volcano, which is at an active green level but at rest.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mines clarifies that specialists from the Colombian Geological Service visited the area of ​​the anomaly and its surroundings, confirming that the high temperatures of methane gas occur only at that point, exceeding the usual levels. in volcanic areas.

Likewise, it has been verified that the soil in the area registers temperatures close to 700 degrees Celsius and that the gas that is released in that sector does not correspond to that supplied by the International Gas Transport Company.

The authorities and companies involved are working in a coordinated manner to overcome this situation and ensure that affected users can count on a continuous and safe supply of natural gas.

The installation of the alternative network in a period of nine days is a crucial step towards the normalization of the service, but additional measures will continue to be implemented to guarantee a reliable supply in the future.