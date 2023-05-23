Juventus penalized by 10 points: new sting in the capital gains case – The sentence

A new sting, but with a third discount: the Juventus was penalized by 10 points in ranking. This is the decision of the Court of Appeals federal in the capital gains process bis. One point less than the request of the FIGC prosecutor’s office, 5 less compared to the previous sanction, which however had been temporarily canceled by Guarantee college of the Coni that he had asked for a new appeal process. As a result of the penalty, the bianconeri sink from second to seventh place in A leaguea quota 59 points. Allegri’s team is currently out of the Champions League area and the thunderous defeat against Empoli (4 to 1), in the match that started just half an hour after the news of the sentence, he returns almost impossible the run-up to fourth place: next Sunday, May 28, there is the big match against Milan. To this we must then add that Juventus has just received the deferment for the other branch, the one linked to wage maneuvers and suspected partnerships with other clubs. And another penalty is on the horizon. The hearing before the FIGC national federal court has been set to 15 Juneat the end of the championship.

Call from Guarantee College of Coni to renew its assessment on the sanction to be imposed on Juventus for the so-called capital gains casethe Federal Court of Appeal therefore decided to sanction the Juventus club with ten points of penalty to be served in the current season sporty. The Court also has acquitted the former vice president Pavel Nedved and the directors Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano. This is the key passage to understand why from -15 we went to -10: the Coni guarantee college had in fact explained that the previous sentence of the Court of Appeal, with regard to the conviction of Nedved and the other directors, limited itself to “a generic, but unproven, widespread awareness”, not explaining how these directors had played a role role in architecting the “system” of capital gains fictitious and accounting stunts.

Their position therefore was fine lightened – the prosecutor in this new judgment had requested for everyone 8 months of inhibition – and in the end we even got to the acquittal. Starting from this consideration, the penalty for Juventus was and actually was recalibrated. Speaking of “sanctioning dosimetry”, in essence, it was necessary to separate from -15 the “specific weight” for Juve of the responsibility of these junior leaders. In the judgment of the Coni board, however, the law had already crystallized guilt of key former executives, starting with the president Andrea Agnelli and the managing director Maurizio Arrive wellfound guilty as Fabio Paratici e Federico Cherubs. And that’s why the sting has arrived anyway, even if in version reduced compared to the previous one.

So from -15 we moved on to -10, which however risks not being enough in terms of “afflictiveness“. In fact, the sports justice code provides that the penalty in the standings must be afflictive, therefore have a practical effect: in the case of Juve, exclude them from the Champions League. To make sure you keep her away from the former quattro places, however, the judges should have sanctioned the company with another 15 points. A paradox. In the end however, following the trail left by the Coni guarantee college, the sanction was remodulated. Probably also counting on the fact that, if the bianconeri were to succeed in the comeback and close the championship at quarto place, then the sentence on salaries would arrive to send it back out of Europe. In this case, however, the timing will be crucial: to have an effect on this A league and not on the next one, the sporting judgment must be closed by 30 Juneclosing date of the season 2022/23.