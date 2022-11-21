Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 20th Topic: Mutual integration and mutual achievements with the world—Records of President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and his visit to Thailand

Xinhua News Agency reporters Hao Weiwei, Liu Hua, Yang Yijun

The ebb and flow of the vast Pacific Ocean witnesses the vicissitudes of life and the vicissitudes of life. With the gradual eastward shift of the world‘s economic center of gravity, the Asia-Pacific region has attracted more and more global attention.

In mid-November, the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit and the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting were held in Bali, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand. Leaders and representatives of relevant countries and economies came here one after another, and the “Asian Moment” of global governance has attracted worldwide attention.

From Beijing all the way to the south, flying across the lakes and seas, to Bali, which is located at the junction of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, and then straight north, to Bangkok on the Gulf of Thailand on the Indochina Peninsula…

After finishing the schedule of the G20 summit, President Xi Jinping started “Bangkok time”. From 17th to 19th, he will attend the informal meeting of APEC leaders held here and pay a visit to Thailand. The special plane arrived, and the host, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, warmly greeted him under the gangway.



This is the first time that President Xi Jinping has attended the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting offline since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia nearly three years ago, and it is also the first time that President Xi Jinping has visited Thailand as the head of state. Three days and two nights, about 50 hours, more than 10 activities, intensive interspersed bilateral and multilateral, deepening partnerships, promoting regional cooperation, and improving global governance simultaneously. During his trip to Bangkok, President Xi Jinping held high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, drew a blueprint for the friendly cooperation between China and Thailand, pointed out the direction for the common development of the Asia-Pacific, and injected strong confidence and impetus into regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity .

After the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the brilliant appearance of the Chinese head of state’s diplomacy on the international stage opened a new journey of mutual integration and mutual achievement between China‘s development and the development of the world.

Focus on the Asia-Pacific: Cultivating Flowers of Prosperity for Common Development

In Bangkok, which is getting into the cool season, the sun is shining brightly. On the giant glass screen of the China National Convention Center, the words “APEC 2022” shine brightly. On the morning of the 18th, the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting kicked off here.

This is the logo of the 2022 APEC meeting taken on the streets of Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, on November 16.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Teng

The flag is flying, the fountain is jubilant, and a golden sculpture in the shape of Namaste in front of the conference center shows the friendliness and hospitality of the “Land of Smiles”. Cars followed one after another.

At about 9:30, President Xi Jinping arrived at the conference center. The news center on the first floor broadcast live in real time, reporters from various countries stared at the screen, and many people hurriedly took out their mobile phones to record and shoot.

President Xi Jinping walked briskly, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed him warmly. Shaking hands, taking photos, and waving, the two leaders left precious “APEC moments”.

On the dark blue background board, the monogram based on the design prototype of the traditional Thai bamboo vessel “Zailong” is particularly eye-catching. The blue, red and green bamboo strips respectively represent “openness”, “communication” and “balance”, and together constitute the theme of this conference. Intertwined bamboo strips form 21 openings, representing the 21 economies of APEC.

This is a handicraft such as “Zalong” taken at a “Zalong” factory in Chiang Mai, Thailand on November 9.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Teng

After a lapse of 4 years, the leaders of APEC economies gathered offline again, which is a global event that has attracted much attention.

From the perspective of the international and regional situation: the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, and the superposition of geopolitical tension and economic pattern evolution has impacted the development environment and cooperation framework of the Asia-Pacific region.

Judging from the volume and weight of the Asia-Pacific: it accounts for one-third of the world‘s population, more than 60% of the world‘s total economic output, and nearly half of the total trade volume. The Asia-Pacific is the most dynamic growth belt in the global economy.

“The world is at a crossroads again. Where is the world going? What should we do in the Asia-Pacific? We must give an answer.” President Xi Jinping explained the important tasks and expectations of this meeting.

This is the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center taken in Bangkok, capital of Thailand on November 12.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Teng

In the plenary hall on the second floor of the China National Convention Center, the white Phalaenopsis is elegant and fragrant. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Prayut walked into the venue together. Leaders of the Asia-Pacific economies sat around the table to hold the first phase of the meeting. In alphabetical order of the English names of the economies, President Xi Jinping was the fifth to speak.

“Maintain international fairness and justice, build a peaceful and stable Asia-Pacific”, “adhere to openness and inclusiveness, build an Asia-Pacific of common prosperity”, “adhere to green and low-carbon development, build a clean and beautiful Asia-Pacific”, “adhere to a shared destiny, and build an Asia-Pacific that supports each other”, President Xi Jinping proposed Construct a major proposition on the future development and cooperation of the Asia-Pacific, and set up a roadmap for APEC to jointly build a community with a shared future in the Asia-Pacific and create new glories in regional cooperation.

“Those who know don’t confuse, those who are benevolent don’t worry, and those who are brave don’t fear.” From 2013, it was emphasized to firmly establish the awareness of the Asia-Pacific Community of Shared Future, to 2014, it was advocated to build an Asia-Pacific partnership of mutual trust, tolerance, cooperation, and win-win, and in 2019, it proposed to build An Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that is open and inclusive, innovative and growing, interconnected, and win-win cooperation; from the expounding on the four key tasks of building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future in 2021, to the proposals put forward at this meeting on the future development and cooperation of the Asia-Pacific, China has always held high the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community. The banner of a community of shared future leads the direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

“Everyone discusses things and seeks the greatest common denominator” “Adhere to open regionalism and strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination” “Steady promote the process of regional economic integration and build a high-level Free Trade Area of ​​the Asia-Pacific as soon as possible” “Accelerate digital green Coordinated development of globalization”, “Maintaining APEC’s position as the main channel in regional cooperation”… Each concept advocates facing the real challenges of regional cooperation and global development, and hits the crux of the aggravated peace deficit, development deficit, security deficit, and governance deficit , The powerful words aroused strong resonance.

Located in the center of Bangkok, Antini Hotel is bustling with business elites from both inside and outside the Asia-Pacific region. The day before the opening of the leaders’ informal meeting, President Xi Jinping was invited to deliver a written speech entitled “Stick to the Original Aspiration, Promote Development and Open a New Chapter of Asia-Pacific Cooperation” at the APEC Business Leaders Summit.

Outside the crystal hall on the third floor of the summit venue, there were crowds of people in front of the rectangular booth. There are three language versions of President Xi Jinping’s speech, English and Thai, on the booth. Some representatives took pictures of the speeches page by page with their mobile phones, some representatives took a copy of each language version, and some representatives couldn’t wait to read the speeches as they walked.

“China‘s development has benefited from the Asia-Pacific, and it has also given back and benefited the Asia-Pacific with its own development.” The scene before us is a true portrayal of the expectation of all walks of life that China will point out the direction and contribute to the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.

The two dimensions inspire people to have new and in-depth thinking on Asia-Pacific cooperation.

One is the dimension of history. “Learning from the past, he who knows the future.” President Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to stick to the original intention of “walking the road of peaceful development”, “walking the road of openness and tolerance”, and “walking the road of solidarity and solidarity”.

The second is the dimension of the future. How to cope with the challenges of the times and jointly open up new prospects for development? President Xi Jinping put forward six suggestions: “build a solid foundation for peaceful development”, “adhere to the people-centered development concept”, “create a higher level of openness”, “achieve a higher level of interconnection”, “build a stable and smooth industrial chain supply chain” and “promoting economic optimization and upgrading”.

“The Asia-Pacific region is not anyone’s backyard and should not become a arena for major powers.” “The people will not agree to any attempt to engage in a ‘new cold war’, and the times will not allow it!” The chain supply chain will only lead the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation into a ‘dead end’.”… A sentence of the motto of the times is pertinent and thought-provoking, and has been keenly captured by the global media and rushed to report.

APEC is the highest-level, widest-ranging, and most influential economic cooperation mechanism in the Asia-Pacific region. It is also a dialogue platform for all parties in the Asia-Pacific region to collide with each other, exchange ideas, and form consensus. On the morning of the 19th, leaders of various economies walked into the venue again to discuss the second phase of the meeting around the topic of “sustainable trade and investment”.

President Xi Jinping proposed three “persistences”: “Adhering to genuine multilateralism and maintaining the multilateral trading system”, “Adhering to inclusiveness and inclusiveness to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results”, and “Adhering to open regional cooperation and jointly promoting prosperity in the Asia-Pacific”. “Openness”, “inclusiveness” and “multilateralism”, these key words in the Chinese concept, were widely recognized by the participants.

Take root in Asia-Pacific, build Asia-Pacific, and benefit Asia-Pacific. Under the active promotion of China, the Bangkok meeting issued the “2022 APEC Leaders’ Declaration” and “Bangkok Goals for Bio-Circular Green Economy”, reflecting China‘s policy propositions on jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future and new development concepts.

In the Naval Conference Center on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the banquet hall on the second floor is filled with a warm atmosphere. On the evening of the 17th, leaders of members of the “Asia-Pacific Family” gathered here. Looking through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the river is sparkling, and a huge lotus lantern is in full bloom, implying a bright future of stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

“There is a proverb in Thailand: ‘What you sow will bear fruit.’ We have jointly sowed the seeds of Putrajaya’s vision, and we should cultivate them carefully and take care of them together, so as to cultivate the prosperity of the common development of the Asia-Pacific!” President Xi Jinping said. By 2040, an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community will be built, and the future is promising.

From Bangkok, the Asia-Pacific cooperation repacked and set off again.

Deeply cultivate the surrounding area: let the “China-Thailand family” become better and closer

The surrounding area is the place where China lives and lives, the foundation of development and prosperity, and the first place in the layout of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. Not long after the trip to Central Asia in September, the Chinese head of state’s diplomacy once again settled in the surrounding areas.

After 11 years, he set foot on the land of Thailand again, and the deep affection of “China and Thailand as a family” came to his face.

The majestic soldiers of honor stood with guns, and the local youths in traditional costumes lined the road to welcome them. From Bangkok Airport to the hotel where they stayed, a motorbike team escorted them all the way. Bright national flags dancing like flames, huge slogans filled with “China Red”, waves of enthusiastic cheers of “Hello, President Xi!” , blood connection, close and friendly neighbors welcomed President Xi Jinping’s visit with high-standard courtesy.

This is a long awaited visit. On the eve of President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Thailand, Thailand’s most influential English-language newspaper “Bangkok Post” published a commentary article entitled “Xi Jinping’s Visit to Thailand: Wind from the East”, expressing his earnest expectations for the visit: “Thailand-China relations have already Mature and ready to move to the next level.”

Good neighbors, good friends, good relatives, good partners. Special arrangements show special friendship.

On the evening of the 18th, under the night sky, the Grand Palace was brightly lit, and the main hall, which combines Thai and European architectural styles, opened its doors to welcome guests. President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stepped into the main hall, and were warmly welcomed by King Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and Princess Siriwanwari. Sitting in the inner hall and continuing to talk, President Xi Jinping said to King Vajiralongkorn: “The king and members of the royal family are welcome to come to China for a walk and have a look.” King Vajiralongkorn said: “I have been to China many times. During my visit to China, I personally experienced China‘s great rivers and mountains, vitality and charm, and development and progress. I look forward to having the opportunity to visit China again.”

To welcome President Xi Jinping’s visit, the Thai side established a reception committee. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tun Tun as the chairman of the committee, and Minister of Culture Itipong as the head of the accompanying delegation. After the conclusion of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Prime Minister Prayut immediately moved to the Prime Minister’s Office, where he greeted distinguished Chinese guests. Coconut shadows swaying, green grass covered, long red carpet spread from the entrance of the courtyard of the Prime Minister’s Office to the entrance steps, the guard of honor of the three armed forces lined up neatly to salute, and the national flags of China and Thailand fluttered in the wind, creating a warm and solemn atmosphere.

Come and go frequently like visiting relatives. APEC Beijing Meeting, G20 Hangzhou Summit, Dialogue between Emerging Market Countries and Developing Countries under the framework of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, the 2nd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum… A series of major home diplomacy for China Prime Minister Prayut was invited to attend the event. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the two leaders have maintained communication through phone calls and letters. Since last year, they have also met “apart from each other” at the commemorative summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue relations and the high-level dialogue on global development.

In the conference hall of the Paddy Bodine Building of the Prime Minister’s Office, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Prayut once again had face-to-face talks after more than three years. From the traditional friendship between China and Thailand to bilateral practical cooperation, from the “China-Laos-Thai Unicom Development Concept” to the construction of the “Five Homes” between China and ASEAN, from the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” to global development initiatives and global security initiatives… the two leaders In-depth exchanges between people and a wide range of topics.

President Xi Jinping previously described China-Thailand relations as “solid foundation and great potential”. In the special year of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, President Xi Jinping’s visit has taken China-Thailand relations a big step forward.

During the visit, the three documents published and signed by China and Thailand are extremely important.

A joint statement on the China-Thailand Community of Shared Future. President Xi Jinping held talks with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The two sides jointly announced to build a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, and issued a joint statement on this, endowing “China and Thailand as one family” with new connotations of the times. China and Thailand The relationship ushered in a brighter development prospect.

An action plan on China-Thailand strategic cooperation. “Green” new energy, “golden” agricultural products, “white” medical care, “blue” marine cooperation, “colorless” digital economy… Sino-Thailand cooperation can be described as “colorful”. This action plan focuses on the next five years and covers various fields such as politics, economy and trade, and humanities. The bright future of China-Thailand cooperation is exciting.

A cooperation plan on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Hundreds of years ago, when Zheng He sailed to the west, he led his fleet up the Chao Phraya River, and left a well-known story about the Silk Road in Ayutthaya, the capital of Thailand at that time. From history to reality, China and Thailand join hands to write a new chapter of the era of jointly building the “Belt and Road”. Facing the future, President Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to effectively connect their respective development strategies and promote the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” to continuously achieve new results.

During this visit to Thailand, President Xi Jinping brought two special gifts to Prime Minister Prayuth.

One is the “Fuxing” EMU model, which carries the beautiful meaning of China-Thailand friendly cooperation, warming up, speeding up, and steady and long-term travel. In recent years, under the joint care and personal promotion of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the construction of the China-Thailand railway has been steadily advancing, and the big picture of regional connectivity is about to emerge. As the flagship project of China-Thailand joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, the China-Thailand Railway, Thailand’s first standard-gauge high-speed railway, uses the Chinese standard “Fuxing” EMU technology. During the visit, the two sides agreed to commit themselves to promoting the “China-Laos-Thailand Unicom Development Concept” to realize the interconnection between the China-Laos railway and the Thailand railway system.

This is the construction site of the China-Thailand Railway taken in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on September 7, 2022.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Hao

One is the English version of the first to fourth volumes of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China“. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has recommended this set of books to cabinet members many times, hoping that they can learn Chinese wisdom in governing the country from it. In this meeting, the two leaders once again talked about the exchange of experience in poverty reduction and development, and the cooperation between China and Thailand in poverty alleviation. Prime Minister Prayuth was very happy to receive the gift of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China“.

“Road to Heaven”, “Jasmine Flower”, “Liuyang River”… Familiar Chinese songs were sung at the banquet after the talks in the banquet hall of the Peace and Friendship Building of the Prime Minister’s Office. The guests of honor chatted freely and raised their glasses to wish each other. The “China-Thailand family” is better and better.

Mind the world: Make Chinese contributions to the overall progress of mankind with Chinese-style modernization

Since ancient times, the Asia-Pacific has been a land of multiculturalism. In this vast region, different nationalities and countries have embarked on their own distinctive development paths, writing their own wonderful development stories. In the chorus of “Asia-Pacific Miracle”, “China Miracle” is undoubtedly one of the most exciting movements.

During the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, when meeting with President Xi Jinping, leaders of various countries congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, congratulated the complete success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and congratulated China on the great achievements it has made in the new era.

China is increasingly approaching the center of the world stage, and its every move attracts the attention of the world. After the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the busyness of the Chinese head of state’s diplomacy has continued all the way from Beijing to Bali and then to Bangkok. “Chinese-style modernization” has become a key word for the international community to understand China in the new era, and it has also become one of the most heated topics discussed inside and outside the venues of the two major international conferences during the trip to Southeast Asia.

——”So far, no more than 30 countries in the world have achieved industrialization, and the total population does not exceed 1 billion. The modernization of China‘s more than 1.4 billion population will be an unprecedented event in the history of human development.”

——”An ancient Chinese said: ‘The way to govern the country starts with enriching the people.’ China has won the battle against poverty and built a well-off society in an all-round way. Now we must continue to promote the common prosperity of all people.”

——”When high-rise buildings are everywhere in China, the building of the spirit of the Chinese nation should also stand majestically.”

——”Chinese-style modernization must take a new path of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. This is responsible for ourselves and the world.”

——”What the Chinese people want most is peace and stability. Taking the path of peaceful development is a strategic choice based on the fundamental interests of the Chinese people.”

Facing the Asia-Pacific, but also facing the whole world, President Xi Jinping described the overall appearance of Chinese-style modernization with vivid and plain words, and profoundly clarified the historical logic, realistic path and era significance of Chinese-style modernization.

Representatives of the Asian Development Bank have captured opportunities for cooperation with China to promote regional poverty alleviation; Chilean scholars believe that the sustainable global development concept contained in Chinese-style modernization is a “very useful reference” for developing countries; a Thai The diplomat said that the Chinese-style modernization path has created a new model of open cooperation and common development between China and the world.

International power is changing and changing, and the diplomatic stage is changing. Whenever the world is at a major historical turning point, the decisions of major powers always have great significance in affecting the overall situation and affecting the direction.

Build yourself up to others, and have the world in mind. While attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, President Xi Jinping reiterated the solemn declaration on China’s foreign policy in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: We firmly stand on the right side of history, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, and firmly Seek self-development while maintaining world peace and development, and use self-development to better maintain world peace and development.

Opening the diplomatic schedule of the Chinese head of state in the past month, the logic and value of China‘s actions and values ​​in handling relations with the world in the new era have become increasingly clear.

Received intensive visits from leaders of Vietnam, Pakistan, Tanzania, and Germany in Beijing. From the coordination of major powers to the friendship with neighboring countries, to the solidarity and cooperation of developing countries, we have continuously deepened and expanded the global partnership of equality, openness, and cooperation.

Delivered video speeches at the opening ceremony of the Fifth China International Import Expo and the opening ceremony of the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands, demonstrating the firm determination to share development opportunities with the world and putting forward important initiatives to improve global ecological governance.

In Bali and Bangkok, a series of Chinese propositions and Chinese initiatives were put forward on promoting the recovery of the world economy, promoting global development, and deepening regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, promoting unity and cooperation, and calling for responsibility.

Great diplomacy, big picture. Organize multilateral diplomacy and interpret the splendor of bilateral interaction. During his trip to Southeast Asia, President Xi Jinping met with more than 20 foreign leaders and heads of international organizations. On the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, President Xi Jinping had a brief conversation with US Vice President Harris after the meeting between the Chinese and US leaders in Bali.

“Everyone wants to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping,” the international media lamented. It is often: this meeting is still going on, and the leaders who participated in the next meeting have arrived and waited. Some scholars interpret “China’s attractiveness” in this way: “The high degree of continuity and stability of domestic and foreign policies demonstrated by China in the new era, as well as the strong development vitality and development resilience presented, have made the world look forward to and rely more and more on it.”

——This is the continuation of friendship. During the meeting with President Marcos of the Philippines, former President Arroyo was also present. President Xi Jinping said a thoughtful greeting, “Ex-President Arroyo is also an old friend”, which made people feel very cordial. They had just met in Bali, and had a special meeting in Bangkok. When they entered the meeting hall, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong first said in Chinese: “Hi, Chairman!” The two leaders shook hands tightly again. From “The Origin of Italy—Exhibition of Ancient Roman Civilization” to the development of Butuka Academy in Papua New Guinea, from the trip to the Netherlands in 2014 to the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022… beautiful memories have been evoked again and again, and the bond of friendship has grown stronger. Pull tighter.

– This is the acceleration of cooperation. Watch the trial operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and discuss with French President Macron the potential for cooperation in new fields such as green energy and technological innovation, from building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future to building a community with a shared future between China and Africa in the new era From promoting the steady and long-term development of China-EU relations to deepening China-Latin America relations in the new era of equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness, and benefiting the people… China’s cooperation with the world has continuously expanded and its direction has become clearer.

——This is a declaration of position and a cohesion of consensus. “Jointly ensure that Sino-US relations move forward along the correct course, without deviation, stall, or collision.” “There has never been a conflict of fundamental interests between China and Australia.” “China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, nor accepts any Interfering in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of “Peace is China’s most persistent pursuit. China has not, has not, and will not seek hegemony in history” “opposes politicization of economic cooperation and pan-security” “We want to put development on the international agenda “Central position” “We must put the future and destiny of mankind as the most important thing, and work together to overcome difficulties”…In the era of great changes, how to discuss the correct way to get along with each other and how to maintain the correct direction of international cooperation, the international community from China and Inspired by ideas from the interaction of the world.

Smiles and handshakes, in-depth exchanges, and the signing of cooperation documents… On the high-profile Asia-Pacific diplomatic stage, China in the new era and new journey has shown the greatness of making friends from all over the world and walking the world together. The demeanor of a great country constantly enriches and refreshes the “impression of China” in the world.

Senegalese President Sall said with emotion: “China is a great country that adheres to principles and is widely respected.” New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern said: “China is an important force to promote the future development and prosperity of the world.” In the view of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, China’s rise is unstoppable , a strong and friendly China will bring positive influence to the region and the world.

“We will promote the overall progress of mankind with Chinese-style modernization, bring new opportunities to the world with China’s new development, and provide more stability and certainty to the turbulent world.” This is China’s oath, and it is China’s action.

While attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, President Xi Jinping officially announced that China will consider holding the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum next year. At a critical moment when the world needs more confidence and strength, China has set an example, played a leading role, and demonstrated its responsibility as a major country.

Before President Xi Jinping started this trip to Southeast Asia, the Chinese Navy hospital ship “Peace Ark” carrying out the “Harmonious Mission-2022” mission arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and started a friendly visit. This ship of friendship is a vivid microcosm, reflecting a new road to the growth of a major country based on peaceful development.

On the afternoon of the 19th, after the conclusion of the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Prayuth went to the airport again to see off President Xi Jinping and his party. The sky is far away, and President Xi Jinping’s special plane took off into the sky, and the Chinese story of promoting the construction of a better world has echoed in Bangkok, the “city of angels” for a long time. (Participating reporters: Lin Hao, Mao Pengfei, Wang Yaguang)