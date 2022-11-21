Home Sports Voghe can stretch to the top, Oltrepo risks
VOGHERA

On the 12th day of group A (but 14th round), leaders Voghe faces Club Milano at the Parisi stadium, second at -2; Oltrepo takes a risk in Magenta’s away game against the revelation team of the tournament; Academy hungry for points on the ground of a delayed but always formidable Verbano.

Vogherese-Club Milano

Third consecutive cartel challenge for Voghe, after the derbies with Oltrepo and Pavia which earned 4 points for Giacomotti’s team. The Rossoneri coach will have to do less than De Toni and Allodi, who are disqualified; Romano, stopped due to a pain in his rib, will be on the bench. After 45′ in the cup with Tritium (passed to penalties), Puka could take back a starting shirt in defense. In midfield the return of Selmi, who has recovered from the contusion to the thigh suffered with Pavia. In attack, Bahirov-Franchini, with Andriolo playmaker. Vogherese (3-4-1-2): 1 Lorenzon; 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 4 Galimberti; 2 Andrini, 7 Lanzi, 8 Selmi, 3 Riceputi; 10 Andriol; 9 Bahirov, 11 Franchini. Herd Giacomotti. Club Milan (4-3-3): 1 Monzani; 2 Carnival, 5 May, 6 Diouck, 3 Cook; 8 Princes, 4 Costa, 11 Christmas; 10 Rankovic, 9 Pelle, 7 Cominetti. All. Excavation. Referee: Rago of Moliterno.

Magenta-Oltrepo

Delicate transfer to the «Angelo Moratti» sports center in Ossona (kick-off at 3pm), for Oltrepo who face a strongly rising Magenta, who has reached -2 ​​in the red and whites’ standings, returning from two consecutive knockouts. Goalkeeper Cavo is not yet at his best with the ankle that has been haunting him for a few weeks: it is probable that Baschiazzorre will still play between the posts. Captain Rebuscini will be missing in midfield due to disqualification. A happy news on the bench: the return of the attacker Pedrabissi, out since 9 October. Citterio still out. Magenta (4-3-1-2): 1 Rimbu; 2 Decio, 4 Nejmi, 5 Ornaghi, 3 Sala; 7 Birolini, 6 Pedrocchi, 8 Poletto; 10 Drakes; 9 Doria, 11 Mammetti. All. Lorenzon. Oltrepo (3-4-2-1): 30 Baschiazores; 13 Scarcella, 23 Gabrielli, 15 Lopane; 4 Villoni, 79 Gnaziri, 25 Iervolino, 29 Negri; 28 De Stradis, 21 Paparella; 9 Fat. Herds Albertini. Referee: Knights of Treviglio.

Verbano-Pavia Academy

The Academy is awaited by the insidious trip of Besozzo against Verbano of the expert midfielder Lacchini. A team with fluctuating performance, which expresses itself better away from home. Mister Gaudio, still without the injured Filadelfia (also disqualified), as well as Maggi and Castillo, has a number of players. Verbania (4-3-3): 1 Guarino, 2 Medici, 5 Santagostino, 6 Fabiani, 3 Morlandi, 7 Scognamiglio, 4 Pasello, 8 Di Marco, 9 Ferrari, 10 Lacchini, 11 Pedrazzini. Herds Celestini. Accademia (5-3-2): 1 Alio, 2 Mori, 5 Tommasi, 6 Velaj, 4 Bernini, 11 Ravelli, 8 Provasio, 3 Tomassone, 7 Laraia, 9 Zenga, 10 Dioh. All. Gaudio. Referee: Ragusa di Legnano. —

Alessandro Quaglini

Alessandro Maggi

Daniela Scherrer

