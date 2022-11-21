Home World Artemis 1 mission sends back first moon photo from space | NASA | Moon rocket | Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1 mission sends back first moon photo from space | NASA | Moon rocket | Orion spacecraft

Artemis 1 mission sends back first moon photo from space | NASA | Moon rocket | Orion spacecraft

Beijing time:2022-11-21 07:37

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 21, 2022]NASA successfully launched the “Artemis” 1 rocket around the moon last Wednesday, and recently sent back the first photo of the moon from space. Let’s take a look .

Three days after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission rocket, the Orion spacecraft carried by the rocket sent back the first image of the moon.

In the film, the small moon is half-moon-shaped, and the middle part is slightly pale, which seems to be no different from the moon seen on the earth.

Prior to this, the Orion spacecraft also sent back the first image of Earth. The last time humans used a lunar spacecraft to take pictures of the earth was 50 years ago.

At present, the giant rocket “Space Launch System” is carrying the Orion spacecraft to orbit around the moon, and then a series of tests such as flying around the moon will be carried out as planned.

The Artemis 1 mission is the first step in NASA’s restart of the moon landing program, which NASA hopes will send humans to the moon again in 2025.

New Tang Dynasty Television reporter Jin Shi’s comprehensive report

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/20/a103579309.html

