A number of new domestic films have appeared, many of which have already been scheduled

Will China‘s movie box office usher in glory next year?

The current film market is at a freezing point, are Chinese filmmakers still creating? The answer is: of course. At the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival that ended a few days ago, Alibaba Pictures, Maoyan Films and Wanda Films introduced a total of 41 new domestic films, almost gathering “more than half of the country” of Chinese films, many of which have already been fixed. Whether the box office will usher in glory next year, it can be said that these movies are the only ones to watch.

“The Wandering Earth 2”

Released on New Year’s Day in 2023

Among the films that have been fixed, “The Wandering Earth 2” has received the most attention. After three years of preparation and shooting, “The Wandering Earth 2” is currently in intensive post-production and will be released on the first day of the new year in 2023. The film is directed by Guo Fan, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, and Zhu Yanmanzi. Special thanks to Andy Lau at the end of “The Wandering Earth”, who also joined “The Wandering Earth 2” this time. Andy Lau said that he was finally able to participate in the role after four years, fulfilling his sci-fi dream, “Even now I am still immersed in the role and have not woken up. Although I did not participate in the previous work, I have always been there.” Andy Lau lamented “This role is not easy to play”: “I play Tu Hengyu as a scientist, because the role needs to wear a pair of 600-degree glasses, and I have to ‘grope’ every day. A lot has changed.”

In addition to “The Wandering Earth 2”, the sci-fi film “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” that Guo Fan served as the producer did not announce the specific release date at the film festival, but according to the promoter, the film schedule has been selected. “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” can be said to be a hit before it was screened. This year’s Beijing Film Festival was not only the “Top 3 in seconds to grab tickets”, but also won the Most Watched Film and Most Watched Actor Award at the Beijing Film Festival.

Model worker Andy Lau

Many new films will be released next year

Andy Lau, who just passed his 61st birthday, is a well-deserved “model worker”. In addition to “The Wandering Earth 2”, the other two new works “Stealth” and “Crisis Route” are also planned to be released in 2023. “Stealth” is directed by Kwan Chi-yao. Starring Andy Lau, Lam Ka Tung, Peng Yuyan, Liu Yase, Ren Dahua, Lin Xue, etc., tells the story of the high-tech drug crimes in Hong Kong. The undercover Xiu Hao has been lurking beside the drug lord Qiu Zhen’an for many years, waiting for opportunities to collect evidence. Long-term indebtedness to the family caused his wife to file for divorce. Xiuhao fell into the double dilemma of being an undercover agent and having a broken family. In the end, he sacrificed himself, and his teammates wiped out the drug trafficking network, and let his wife and children know his righteous efforts for many years.

“Crisis Route” is directed by Peng Shun, starring Andy Lau, Zhang Zifeng, and Qu Chuxiao. It tells the story of the world‘s largest three-story luxury airliner A380 being hijacked on its first voyage. An international security expert and his daughter team up to fight against the robbers s story.

Zhang Yimou Zhang Mo

Both father and daughter have new works

Andy Lau is a “model worker”, and Zhang Yimou is “getting stronger with age”. After “Sniper”, Zhang Yimou and Zhang Mo’s father and daughter each have a new work. Zhang Yimou is the much-watched “Man Jianghong”, starring Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi, tells the story of a group of righteous men in the Southern Song Dynasty eradicating evil. It was completed in August this year. The film has a fictional story based on a certain historical basis. It is a suspenseful film with many reversals.

“Rescue the Suspect” directed by Zhang Mo starred Zhang Xiaofei, Li Hongqi, Hui Yinghong, Wang Ziyi, etc. Zhang Xiaofei played the mother again after “Hello, Li Huanying”. In the process of defending and overturning the case of a death row inmate, Zhang Xiaofei accidentally found himself involved in an ulterior conspiracy. Faced with the doubts of the victim’s family member Lin Shu’e (played by Hui Yinghong), Chen Zhiqi decided to join forces with the policeman Jin Zhixiong (played by Li Hongqi) to investigate.

In addition to this “Rescue the Suspect”, Zhang Xiaofei also has another new film “Exchanging Lives”. The film is directed by Su Lun, the director of “Cohabitation in Time and Space”. The story and setting are full of fantasy and comedy. When Zhong Da (played by Lei Jiayin) and Jin Hao (played by Zhang Xiaofei) went on a blind date, they accidentally ran into Lu Xiaogu (played by Zhang Youhao), a teenager who had a crush on Jin Hao. Due to an accident, Lu Xiaogu changed his body with his love rival Zhong Da by mistake, and a fantasy journey of happy friends officially started. Wu Yanshu, Ding Jiali and Yang En joined in. The film is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Kung Fu star Jackie Chan Wu Jing

“Dragon Horse Spirit” first collaboration

Kung fu stars Jackie Chan and Wu Jing collaborated for the first time in “The Spirit of the Dragon Horse”. The film is directed by Yang Zi, starring Jackie Chan, Liu Haocun, and Guo Qilin, and Wu Jing is a special star. The master-student combination of Jackie Chan and Wu Jing is not only the first film work of Jackie Chan and Wu Jing in the same frame , the two also played the role of dragon and tiger warriors in their true colors. The film focuses on the story of a generation of dragon and tiger warriors. Many plots are in line with Jackie Chan’s personal experience, which also made Jackie Chan was moved to tears when he saw the script for the first time. In order not to delay the filming plan of the film crew, he postponed the scheduled operation time, and received 9 injections to get into the group in time. One week before the filming started, he had to use crutches. Director Yang Zi revealed that Jackie Chan received 6 injections After a few days, it will be invalid, and after that, I will act with pain. I really admire the professionalism of my eldest brother.

Wang Baoqiang also has kung fu, but his new work is not a kung fu movie. “In the Octagonal Cage” is directed and starred by Wang Baoqiang. This is Wang Baoqiang’s second directorship after “Havoc in Tianzhu”. “In the Octagonal Cage” tells the story of the protagonist Tenghui (played by Wang Baoqiang) helping unattended children find a way out in a difficult situation. “Mr. Tree” returned to realistic themes after 11 years.

Wang Baoqiang said that realistic stories are more powerful and can resonate greatly with the audience. When people face difficulties, they should face up to them. He believes that this attitude can resonate with every audience. Wang Baoqiang said that this film represents his hardships along the way, from playing a role to being a leading actor, to not wanting to live on his laurels, trying to break through the inherent role, and the same is true for transitioning to become a director.

Liu Zhenyun’s daughter Liu Yulin’s new work “Forget in Mind” is a change from the realistic theme “A Sentence Worth Ten Thousand Sentences” to a love movie “Forget in Mind”. The film stars Liu Haocun and Song Weilong and is adapted from Zhang Haochen’s novel “I There is only one difference between you and the world“. Director Liu Yulin, who made a youth film for the first time, said that in addition to hoping to arouse everyone’s good memories, he also hopes to bring the audience the courage not to leave regrets.

New Year’s Eve Comedy

Two comedies are currently scheduled

Comedy movies are always the most anticipated by the audience. The two comedy movies currently scheduled are “Keep You Safe” directed by Dapeng and starring Dapeng and Li Xueqin, and “Desperate Master Husband” starring Chang Yuan and Li Jiaqi. All are scheduled for December 31 this year.

Other domestic new films that have received attention include the cartoon “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, which is the light-tracking animation “White Snake: Origin”, “White Snake 2: Green Snake Robbery”, “New God List: Nezha Rebirth” Another new work after “New God List: Yang Jian” is the first work of the “New Culture Series”. This series will be created with classic Chinese historical figures and works. A few years after the outbreak of Chaoan Shi Rebellion, the Tang Jiedu envoy Gao Shi recalled the past with Li Bai. The film will show the style and features of the prosperous Tang Dynasty, portraying many poets, artists and patriotic generals of the Tang Dynasty.

“Answer When You Hear” is directed by Zhang Rongji, the director of “Flying Against the Light”, starring Jiang Qinqin, Chen Sinuo, and Wang Qianyuan. The story focuses on the future world. A little girl and a robot grow up by looking for their father. In addition, there are “Looking for Her” starring Shu Qi and Bai Ke, “Confessions in the World” produced by Chen Zhengdao, and the movie version of “Want to See You” created by the original cast of the popular Taiwanese drama of the same name.

These films constitute a rich reserve and are expected to be released smoothly next year.

And in the last two months of this year, which movie will come to “rescue the market”? A batch of withdrawn films such as “No Name”, “Corridor Pavilion”, “School Dad”, “Super Family” have not yet been finalized. It is currently unknown which film will become a dark horse at the box office.

Reporter Xiao Yang

