Intellectual division in political circles?

The results of crossing the “red line” in the context of the protest regarding the tragedy of May 9 are being seen in the intellectual division between the country’s political circles. (unconsciously) provided them with an opportunity to make a mockery of Pakistan at the global level. In order to bring them to justice, it has been decided to try the cases against them in military courts, while on the other hand, there are demands to ban Tehreek-e-Insaaf from the main political leaders of the country, and on the other hand, from some members of parliament. In this regard, the ban on civilian court martial and Tehreek-e-Insaaf as a political party is also being opposed. Ban action was taken but every Pakistani is well aware of its consequences and when Zia-ul-Haq overthrew the Bhutto government and reviewed the ban on NEP, he ended the case of “treason” against the party leaders. The NEP had earlier started its political activities under the leadership of Sardar Sherbaz Mazari and after the release of Wali Khan, the former NEP resumed its political activities under the mantle of ANP, which continues till date. are continued, the point is that banning a political party never achieves the objectives to be achieved by banning the party whereas on the contrary if the relevant leaders of the party involved in alleged anti-nationalism are convicted. If proven, they can be excluded from politics forever, then the “political filth” can be cleaned from the ranks of the respective party. However, if the civil court martial law is implemented while the cases against other ordinary workers are tried in ordinary civil courts, the chances of positive results can be bright. However, it is better that all political stakeholders in this regard It is better to solve this problem through mutual negotiation.