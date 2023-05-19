Home » Uncontrolled crime in Pitalito and Algeciras, alarmed residents
News

Uncontrolled crime in Pitalito and Algeciras, alarmed residents

by admin
Uncontrolled crime in Pitalito and Algeciras, alarmed residents

The inhabitants of the Huila agricultural pantry and the Laboyos valley are at the mercy of crime; in a handful of incidents, two families lost millions to criminals.

The first incident occurred yesterday morning in a cafeteria in Pitalito, where armed individuals entered the place and intimidated the staff to steal a large sum of money, with which they later fled. Unfortunately, there was no sign of the attackers when authorities arrived.

Despite the fact that the investigation was ongoing, it should be noted that there were no noteworthy findings.

But later there was another security breach, this time in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Algeciras. According to information obtained through this means of communication, a well-known family involved in the sale of coffee was the victim of a daytime theft of some 270 million pesos.

The crime was committed just as the owners of the funds were preparing to make an important purchase of coffee from local producers. Those affected are currently awaiting quick responses from the proper authorities.

It may interest you: Prosecutor’s Office charged former Secretary of the Treasury of Baraya

“Here in Algeciras there is no authority, that was missing, the town is in the dark, the public space can no longer be passed, what to say about the traffic, you can no longer walk, but see them at the station talking about what they do about everything, but the truth is, with great sorrow, there is no authority”, said Edgar Zambrano.

And although the authorities affirm that they are carrying out the pertinent investigations, the inhabitants of these municipalities ask for an increase in the force throughout the department.

See also  Shandong Yintan sea view house fell below 1,000 yuan per square meter and rushed to the hot search | Weihai, Shandong | The Epoch Times

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy