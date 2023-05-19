Uncontrolled crime in Pitalito and Algeciras, alarmed residents

The inhabitants of the Huila agricultural pantry and the Laboyos valley are at the mercy of crime; in a handful of incidents, two families lost millions to criminals.

The first incident occurred yesterday morning in a cafeteria in Pitalito, where armed individuals entered the place and intimidated the staff to steal a large sum of money, with which they later fled. Unfortunately, there was no sign of the attackers when authorities arrived.

Despite the fact that the investigation was ongoing, it should be noted that there were no noteworthy findings.

But later there was another security breach, this time in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Algeciras. According to information obtained through this means of communication, a well-known family involved in the sale of coffee was the victim of a daytime theft of some 270 million pesos.

The crime was committed just as the owners of the funds were preparing to make an important purchase of coffee from local producers. Those affected are currently awaiting quick responses from the proper authorities.

“Here in Algeciras there is no authority, that was missing, the town is in the dark, the public space can no longer be passed, what to say about the traffic, you can no longer walk, but see them at the station talking about what they do about everything, but the truth is, with great sorrow, there is no authority”, said Edgar Zambrano.

And although the authorities affirm that they are carrying out the pertinent investigations, the inhabitants of these municipalities ask for an increase in the force throughout the department.